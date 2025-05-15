Toni Laaksonen Confirmed To Join Flsmidth On 1 June 2025 As President, Mining Service Business Lines
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
15 May 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark
As announced on 18 February 2025, FLSmidth has appointed Julian Soles as President, Mining Products Business Line, and Toni Laaksonen as President, Mining Service Business Line. While Julian Soles officially started with FLS on 1 May 2025, Toni's start date was yet to be announced. It has now been confirmed, and Toni will start on 1 June 2025.
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.
