Partisia And Trust Stamp Partner To Make Digital Ids Safer And More Private By Securely Linking Them To Unique Biometrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen, Denmark, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM today announced a strategic partnership with fellow deep tech innovator Partisia. In a major step toward strengthening digital security and privacy, the two companies will collaborate to develop a more accessible and resilient solution for biometric holder binding. This partnership aims to deliver a foundational technology for reliably and securely verifying identity across a broad range of digital platforms.

By combining Trust Stamp's trusted biometric technology with Partisia's proven Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and platform for privacy-preserving data solutions the two companies are providing the digital identity and cybersecurity industry with a simplified, privacy-centric solution for securely linking digital credentials to an individual's unique biometric data. This approach guarantees that only the legitimate owner can use the credential, without ever exposing sensitive personal information.

Unlike traditional methods, this joint solution places user privacy at the center by ensuring that biometric data remains within the user's control. Trust Stamp eliminates the need for traditional templates or centralized databases by transforming live biometric input into a secure, non-reversible representation. This allows users' identities to be established cryptographically without exposing their privacy-without storing sensitive biometric data or cryptographic keys. Paired with Partisia's MPC architecture, the result is a seamless, privacy-first identity solution built to prevent unauthorized access and eliminate single points of failure.

A key aspect of this partnership is the leverage of GODS (Global Omnichain Data Service) Network, which enables trustworthy representation of data across networks and web3 in general. Utilizing GODS network streamlines the adoption of this approach across diverse ecosystems – including finance, digital services, government, and Web3 platforms. The interoperable credential format allows for the reuse of a verified and bound identity across multiple platforms, eliminating repetitive onboarding processes and the unnecessary exposure of personal data.

“Our collaboration is about accelerating the industry's progress toward delivering the ease users expect-while enabling a secure, reusable identity across platforms. It's a step toward a future where seamless login replaces repetitive onboarding and protects personal data,” Jonathan Patscheider, Vice President at Trust Stamp says.“By joining forces with Partisia, we are making it easier for organizations to adopt best-in-class privacy-first technologies without compromising performance or user experience.”

Mark Medum Bundgaard, Chief Product Officer at Partisia, adds:“Biometric holder binding is fundamental to establishing trust in digital identity. Our work with Trust Stamp makes this trust more accessible, demonstrating that robust privacy standards and ease of use can coexist in harmony. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering tools that empower users, protect their data, and ensure broad interoperability across digital landscapes.”

For sectors facing increasing pressure to modernize their identity systems, particularly in banking and other regulated industries, Trust Stamp and Partisia aim to introduce a unified solution, leveraging advanced biometric authentication and decentralized technology to streamline onboarding, mitigate fraud risks, and ensure compliance across sectors like finance, healthcare, and government services. The combination of a privacy-first biometric identity verification together with secure authentication mechanisms, offers a forward-looking approach to identity authentication

Together, Trust Stamp and Partisia are building a digital identity ecosystem where individuals can prove who they are without giving up control of their personal information, and where credentials stay securely linked to the unique person they belong to.

About Partisia.com:

At Partisia, we're pioneering digital trust for today's data-sensitive world. Imagine seamless collaboration, breakthrough innovation, and a real competitive edge - all achieved without ever compromising your valuable data. Our advanced Multi-Party Computation technology, a cornerstone of everything Partisia does, makes this powerful vision a tangible reality. We cut through complex data silos and navigate stringent compliance effortlessly, empowering your organization to unlock crucial insights and forge strategic partnerships with absolute confidentiality and unwavering security. At Partisia we're building a future where data privacy fuels progress, not hinders it.

About Trust Stamp:

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Business enquiries:

Partisia:

Name: Line Stephansen, Senior Business Developer

Mail: ...

Trust Stamp:

Name: Jonathan Patscheider

Mail: ...