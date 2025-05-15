Carrick Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data Supporting Biomarker-Driven Patient Selection For Samuraciclib (Cdk7i) In Combination With Serds In Hormone Receptor Positive Advanced Breast Cancer
|Median Progression-Free Survival, Months
| MORPHEUS Trial (n=15)
(Samuraciclib + Giredestrant)
| Module 2A Trial (n=31)
(Samuraciclib + Fulvestrant)
|No TP53 Mutation
|14.2
|7.4
|TP53 Mutation
|1.8
|1.8
|Without Liver Metastases
|14.2
|13.8
|Liver Metastases
|1.8
|2.8
“Patients with HR positive, HER2 negative advanced breast cancer are typically treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor in combination with an endocrine therapy, but unfortunately almost all patients eventually develop resistance to therapy,” said Dr. Stuart McIntosh, Chief Medical Officer of Carrick Therapeutics.“Those patients are in need of effective new targeted therapies that are durable and tolerable in combination with endocrine therapy, including oral SERDs. These results from two independent trials of samuraciclib in combination with a SERD are very encouraging.”
Carrick is further evaluating its patient-selection strategy in two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials. In collaboration with the Menarini Group, Carrick is executing the SUMIT-ELA trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of samuraciclib in combination with the oral SERD elacestrant in patients with HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor and aromatase therapy. The randomized SUMIT-BC trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of samuraciclib in combination with fulvestrant vs. fulvestrant alone in patients with HR+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor and aromatase therapy. With the results of the multi-center international SUMIT studies, Carrick will have studied CDK7i plus SERD combination therapy in over 150 patients.
About Samuraciclib (CT7001)
Samuraciclib is the most advanced cyclin dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor in clinical development. Inhibiting CDK7 is a promising therapeutic strategy in cancer, as CDK7 regulates the transcription of cancer-causing genes, promotes uncontrolled cell cycle progression, and promotes resistance to anti-hormone therapy. Samuraciclib, an oral CDK7 inhibitor, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging efficacy in early clinical studies in HR+ breast cancer. Because of its ability to inhibit CDK7, samuraciclib has the potential to treat prostate, pancreatic, small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast (TNBC), ovarian and colorectal cancers. Samuraciclib has been granted Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of CDK4/6i resistant HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer.
About Carrick Therapeutics
Carrick Therapeutics is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing highly differentiated novel therapies that address significant unmet needs. The Company's lead program, samuraciclib, is a novel oral first-in-class inhibitor of CDK7 currently in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic HR+ breast cancer. The Company is collaborating with Roche and Menarini Group to evaluate novel combinations of samuraciclib with oral SERD endocrine therapies. Additionally, Carrick is developing CT7439, a novel CDK12/13 inhibitor / Cyclin-K glue-degrader, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.
For more information about Carrick Therapeutics, please visit
Carrick Contacts
Carrick Therapeutics
Jenny Horsfield, Chief Business Officer
...
Investors and Media
Luke Heagle, Real Chemistry
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment