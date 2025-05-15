Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Thursday, May 15, 2025: Match Schedule And Live


2025-05-15 07:00:37
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Thursday, May 15, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian women's football, or international tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Spanish La Liga

  • 1:00 PM – Osasuna x Atlético de Madrid – La Liga
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 1:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano x Real Betis – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:30 PM – Espanyol x Barcelona – La Liga
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:30 PM – Getafe x Athletic Bilbao – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+


Saudi Professional League

  • 3:00 PM – Al-Raed x Al-Ittihad – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

English EFL League One

  • 4:00 PM – Charlton x Wycombe – EFL League One (Playoffs-Semi-Second Leg)
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Paulistão Feminino

  • 5:00 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x São Paulo – Paulistão Feminino
    Channels: Record News, Space, and MAX

Brazilian Brasileirão Sub-20

  • 6:00 PM – São Paulo x Flamengo – Brasileirão Sub-20
    Channels: Sportv

CONMEBOL Libertadores

  • 7:00 PM – Palmeiras x Bolívar – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 7:00 PM – Nacional x Internacional – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Talleres x Alianza Lima – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Flamengo x LDU – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – River Plate x Independiente del Valle – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana

  • 7:00 PM – Racing x Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Independiente x Club Guaraní – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Atlético-MG x Caracas – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 11:00 PM – Once Caldas x GV San Jose – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 11:00 PM – Cienciano x Deportes Iquique – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Brasileirão Série B

  • 9:30 PM – Ferroviária x Avaí – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: RedeTV, ESPN 4, and Disney+

South American U-17 Women's Championship

  • 5:00 PM – Paraguay x Chile – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
    Channels: Sportv 2
  • 7:30 PM – Colombia x Ecuador – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
    Channels: Sportv 2
  • 9:30 PM – Brazil x Peru – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
    Channels: Sportv

Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

