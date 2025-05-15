403
Football Games For Thursday, May 15, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Thursday, May 15, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian women's football, or international tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Spanish La Liga
Saudi Professional League
English EFL League One
Brazilian Paulistão Feminino
Brazilian Brasileirão Sub-20
CONMEBOL Libertadores
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Brazilian Brasileirão Série B
South American U-17 Women's Championship
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Spanish La Liga
1:00 PM – Osasuna x Atlético de Madrid – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano x Real Betis – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Espanyol x Barcelona – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
3:30 PM – Getafe x Athletic Bilbao – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
Saudi Professional League
3:00 PM – Al-Raed x Al-Ittihad – Campeonato Saudita
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
English EFL League One
4:00 PM – Charlton x Wycombe – EFL League One (Playoffs-Semi-Second Leg)
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Paulistão Feminino
5:00 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x São Paulo – Paulistão Feminino
Channels: Record News, Space, and MAX
Brazilian Brasileirão Sub-20
6:00 PM – São Paulo x Flamengo – Brasileirão Sub-20
Channels: Sportv
CONMEBOL Libertadores
7:00 PM – Palmeiras x Bolívar – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
7:00 PM – Nacional x Internacional – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
7:00 PM – Talleres x Alianza Lima – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Disney+
9:30 PM – Flamengo x LDU – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
9:30 PM – River Plate x Independiente del Valle – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
7:00 PM – Racing x Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
7:00 PM – Independiente x Club Guaraní – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Disney+
9:30 PM – Atlético-MG x Caracas – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
11:00 PM – Once Caldas x GV San Jose – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
11:00 PM – Cienciano x Deportes Iquique – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM – Ferroviária x Avaí – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, ESPN 4, and Disney+
South American U-17 Women's Championship
5:00 PM – Paraguay x Chile – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
7:30 PM – Colombia x Ecuador – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
9:30 PM – Brazil x Peru – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
