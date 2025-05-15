403
Brazil Smashes Agribusiness Records With $52.7B Export Boom In Early 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's agricultural exports reached $52.7 billion between January and April 2025, marking a 1.4% annual increase and setting a historic record for the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa).
The sector accounted for 49.2% of Brazil's total exports, fueled by rising global commodity prices despite slight declines in shipment volumes. Soybean exports dominated, contributing 40% of April's $15.03 billion agro-exports.
Shipments hit 15.27 million tons, the second-highest April volume ever recorded. Revenue fell to $5.9 billion due to a 9.7% drop in average prices, driven by increased global supply from Argentina and a stronger U.S. dollar.
Green coffee exports surged 36.3% to $1.25 billion, the highest April value on record, as supply shortages in Vietnam and Colombia boosted demand.
Fresh beef exports rose 29.1% to $1.22 billion, with volumes up 16.3%, reflecting regained access to Asian markets post-sanitary disputes. Mapa's market diversification strategy showed results.
Corn oil exports hit $55.3 million, driven by Southeast Asia's biofuel and food industries. Plywood shipments reached 145,500 tons, a record high, while beef offal exports totaled 21,300 tons, targeting budget-conscious buyers in Asia and new markets like Morocco.
China remained Brazil's top buyer, importing $5.5 billion in April-75% from soybeans-followed by the EU at $2.2 billion, focusing on value-added goods like instant coffee and poultry.
Behind the numbers, Brazil's export growth faces headwinds. Currency fluctuations, rising production costs, and stricter environmental regulations-such as EU deforestation rules-threaten margins.
Record Soybean and Corn Production
The USDA projects a record 2024/2025 soybean crop of 169 million tons, with exports hitting 109 million tons, solidifying Brazil's 60% global market share. Corn production is forecast at 128 million tons, with 45 million tons for export.
Infrastructure investments and trade deals with Indonesia and Morocco aim to sustain growth. Logistics bottlenecks persist, but new port capacities and railway expansions aim to streamline shipments.
While price volatility looms, Brazil's agro-sector remains pivotal to its economy, adapting to shifting trade alliances and demand for sustainable practices.
The record exports underscore a strategic pivot toward high-value products and non-traditional markets, balancing volume with profitability in an uncertain global landscape.
