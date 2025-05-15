403
Vélez Advances, San Antonio Makes History In Copa Libertadores Group Stage Decide
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vélez Sarsfield defeated San Antonio Bulo Bulo 3-0 at Buenos Aires' Estadio José Amalfitani on May 14, securing advancement to the Copa Libertadores 2025 knockout stage.
The Argentine club now leads Group H alongside Uruguay's Peñarol, both holding 10 points after five matches. San Antonio, despite the loss, clinched a Copa Sudamericana playoff berth-a first for any Bolivian team in the tournament's group phase.
Nineteen-year-old Maher Carrizo broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with a penalty, marking his third goal in four continental appearances. Uruguayan forward Michael Santos doubled the lead at 79 minutes, while substitute Álvaro Montoro sealed the result in stoppage time.
Vélez dominated possession (63%) and outshot San Antonio 18-4, reflecting their tactical control under manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto. San Antonio, managed by Joaquín Monasterio, struggled offensively with only two shots on target.
The Bolivian side has now lost seven of its last 11 away matches across competitions. Their qualification for the Copa Sudamericana playoff hinges on a system rewarding third-place Libertadores finishers with intercontinental knockout opportunities.
The match carried financial stakes beyond pride. The 2025 Copa Libertadores offers a record $250 million prize pool, with the champion earning $23 million. Vélez's progression guarantees at least $3.5 million in additional revenue, critical for a club ranked 28th in Argentina's Liga Profesional.
San Antonio's Playoff Qualification
San Antonio's playoff qualification injects approximately $1.2 million into their operations, transformative for a team founded in 2009. Vélez and Peñarol will face off on May 29 in Montevideo to determine the group winner, influencing seeding for the Round of 16.
San Antonio concludes its group stage against Paraguay's Olimpia, already eliminated with two points. Historical context underscores the clash: Vélez last won the tournament in 1994, while Peñarol holds five titles but none since 1987.
The result highlights South American football's evolving dynamics. San Antonio's rapid ascent-from Bolivia 's regional leagues to continental contention in 16 years-contrasts with Vélez's institutional stability.
Both clubs now navigate high-stakes scenarios: Vélez aims to reinvest tournament earnings into youth development, while San Antonio seeks sponsors to capitalize on their unprecedented visibility.
Key figures include Carrizo, whose market value has tripled to $8 million since January, and Santos, whose four Libertadores goals lead Vélez's attack. San Antonio goalkeeper Rodrigo Saracho made 21 saves in the group stage, third-most in the tournament.
Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera issued no cards during the match, unusual in a competition averaging 4.2 yellows per game. This match exemplifies the Libertadores' role as a financial engine and talent showcase.
With Brazilian clubs historically dominating, Argentina and Uruguay's continued prominence-and Bolivia's emerging presence-signal shifting competitive landscapes.
Vélez's next test arrives amid speculation about Schelotto's future, while San Antonio prepares to leverage their Sudamericana opportunity into long-term growth.
