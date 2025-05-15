Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Botafogo’S Gritty Win And São Paulo’S Advance Shake Up Libertadores Race


2025-05-15 07:00:37
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo, the 2024 Copa Libertadores champions, secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Argentina's Estudiantes on May 14, 2025, at Rio de Janeiro's Nilton Santos Stadium, as reported by the South American Football Confederation.

Rwan Cruz scored in the 41st minute, followed by Igor Jesus in the 51st. Estudiantes fought back with Tiago Palacios netting twice, in the 61st and 77th minutes, but Artur's stunning 85th-minute goal clinched the win.

This result ties Botafogo with Estudiantes at nine points in Group A, trailing Universidad de Chile's 10 points. Only two teams advance, and Botafogo's next match against Universidad de Chile decides their fate.

Estudiantes face eliminated Carabobo, giving them a slight edge. Botafogo's inconsistent season, with an eighth-place Série A standing, makes this win a vital boost for their campaign.

Meanwhile, São Paulo advanced to the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Paraguay's Libertad at Morumbi Stadium. Despite Alisson's 16th-minute red card, 17-year-old Lucca Marques equalized in the 90th minute after Gustavo Aguilar's 74th-minute header.



São Paulo leads Group D with 11 points, while Libertad holds eight. Other Brazilian teams struggled. Bahia lost 1-0 to Atlético Nacional in Medellín, dropping to seven points in Group F. Internacional fell 1-0 to Uruguay's Nacional, leaving them with five points.
Botafogo and São Paulo Navigate High-Stakes Group Stage
These results highlight the fierce competition in the Libertadores , where precision and resilience determine success. Botafogo's victory showcases their determination to defend their title despite a challenging season.

São Paulo's qualification, driven by young talent, signals their ambition to reclaim past glory as three-time champions. The Libertadores, South America's premier club tournament, thrives on such high-stakes battles, drawing global attention.

From a business perspective, these matches underscore the financial stakes. Advancing teams gain lucrative sponsorships and broadcasting deals, boosting club revenues.

Botafogo's win keeps them in contention for these rewards, while São Paulo's early qualification strengthens their market position. The tournament's unpredictability fuels fan engagement, driving ticket sales and merchandise demand.

As the group stage nears its end, Botafogo faces a critical test against Universidad de Chile. São Paulo, already through, aims to maintain momentum.

The outcomes will shape not only the teams' futures but also the commercial landscape of South American football, where every goal carries weight beyond the pitch.

