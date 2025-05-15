403
Uber And Ifood Merge Services To Dominate Brazil’S On-Demand Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uber Technologies, Inc. and iFood announced a partnership on May 14, 2025, integrating ride-hailing and delivery services in Brazil. This move combines two of Brazil's most-used apps to streamline consumer experiences.
The deal aims to boost efficiency for users, businesses, and workers. Uber's 30 million active users and 1.4 million drivers now access iFood's delivery network, covering food, groceries, and pharmacy items.
Conversely, iFood's 55 million users and 360,000 couriers can book Uber rides directly in their app. Only half of their customers currently use both platforms, so cross-selling potential is significant.
The partnership follows Uber Eats' exit from Brazil in 2022, unable to challenge iFood's 70% delivery market share. Now, Uber re-enters delivery through collaboration, not competition.
The deal counters threats from China's Meituan, which plans a major Brazilian market entry. Starting in select cities in late 2025, the integration will expand nationwide.
iFood users will see a“Mobility” tab for Uber rides, while Uber 's“Delivery” tab will feature iFood's offerings. Membership programs, Uber One and Clube iFood, remain unchanged, but joint benefits are under consideration.
This alliance optimizes logistics, potentially cutting last-mile delivery costs by 15–20%. Uber's 1.4 million drivers can fulfill iFood orders, increasing earnings. iFood's 400,000 partner businesses gain access to Uber's user base, driving more orders.
Financially, the partnership could add $3 billion to Uber's value by 2027. Uber's Delivery EBITDA hit $763 million in Q1 2025, up 45%, partly due to Brazil 's PIX payment system saving $12 million. Cross-selling may boost this segment by 35%.
Brazil, with 11 billion Uber trips and 120 million monthly iFood orders, is a key market. The deal sets a model for Latin America, potentially adding 15 million Uber Eats users in Colombia and Mexico.
It also navigates Brazil's labor regulations, like 2024 driver protection proposals. However, the partnership strengthens a near-monopoly, raising concerns for smaller competitors.
While consumers gain convenience, businesses and workers face dependency on two giants. The rollout's success hinges on seamless app integration and user adoption.
This strategic move positions Uber and iFood to dominate Brazil's on-demand economy. By merging services, they enhance user convenience and business efficiency. Yet, the concentration of market power warrants scrutiny as competition and regulation evolve.
