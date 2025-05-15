403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Five Guys celebrates 10 years in the UAE
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – May 12, 2025: Since first opening its doors at Dubai Mall in 2015, Five Guys UAE has flipped, sizzled and stacked its way into the hearts and stomachs of burger lovers across the country. From Dubai to Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to Ras Al Khaimah, the brand has built a loyal fan base with its award-winning burgers and fries across different communities. And now, its Dubai mall store is gearing up to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on May 17th, with an exclusive giveaway for the occasion.
Dine-in customers who drop by for their favorite Five Guys meal on the day, will receive exclusive merch, including a limited-edition t-shirt. What’s more, they can capture their burger-loving moments in style with a 360° camera experience.
So, whether you’ve been with Five Guys since the early days or are just about to discover your new favorite order, head down to Dubai Mall and join the party on May 17th from 10 am onwards. The merch is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure you get there early – you don’t want to miss out.
For more information about Five Guys UAE, visit or check out the channels below:
Instagram:
Facebook:
TikTok: @fiveguysuae
Dine-in customers who drop by for their favorite Five Guys meal on the day, will receive exclusive merch, including a limited-edition t-shirt. What’s more, they can capture their burger-loving moments in style with a 360° camera experience.
So, whether you’ve been with Five Guys since the early days or are just about to discover your new favorite order, head down to Dubai Mall and join the party on May 17th from 10 am onwards. The merch is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure you get there early – you don’t want to miss out.
For more information about Five Guys UAE, visit or check out the channels below:
Instagram:
Facebook:
TikTok: @fiveguysuae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment