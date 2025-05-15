403
Moscow suggests for Zelensky to keep his original vow to voters
(MENAFN) Moscow has called on Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky to honor the promises he made during his 2019 presidential campaign, particularly those aimed at bringing peace with Russia. Vassily Nebenzia, Moscow's UN envoy, reminded Zelensky during a UN Security Council session on Tuesday that he was elected on the pledge to foster peace and ensure the rights of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine.
Zelensky, who won in a landslide victory by promising to ease tensions with ethnic Russians, initially reached out for dialogue. However, his efforts were met with resistance from radical nationalists, leading him to abandon his peace agenda. Nebenzia noted that the Ukrainian leader now needed to prioritize the interests of his country, rather than serving external geopolitical agendas.
Moscow’s key demands include an end to anti-Russian discrimination in Ukraine. Nebenzia criticized Zelensky for his unreliability, accusing him of focusing more on protecting himself and covering up alleged crimes against his own people than pursuing a peaceful resolution. He also suggested that Western countries are falsely portraying Ukraine as seeking peace while accusing Russia of provoking the conflict.
