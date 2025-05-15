403
Trump stays open to Türkiye trip for Ukraine peace discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is contemplating a visit to Türkiye on Friday, as Ukraine and Russia are set to resume direct peace talks for the first time since 2022. Trump, who is aiming to mediate a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, stated he might adjust his travel plans during his Middle East trip. “If something happens, I’d go on Friday if it was appropriate,” he told reporters in Qatar on Thursday.
Trump reiterated his desire to end the Ukraine war and expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine could find a resolution, emphasizing that the conflict “has to stop.” Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming talks last week, which Kiev had halted in April 2022 as it pursued a military victory. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded by stating he would travel to Türkiye and expects Putin to do the same to demonstrate his commitment to peace.
Moscow released the names of its delegation on Wednesday, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who had previously played a key role in earlier negotiations. When asked about his expectations for Putin’s attendance, Trump remarked that he didn’t anticipate Putin’s travel, as he himself had not made public arrangements for the trip.
Alongside Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also head to Istanbul on Friday. The Russian delegation includes key officials such as Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and Deputy Head of the Russian General Staff Igor Kostyukov, who is also the head of Russian military intelligence.
In 2022, Medinsky’s team helped negotiate a potential peace agreement, which proposed Russian security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for its neutrality and military restrictions. However, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia later revealed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had advised Kiev to continue fighting, leading to the collapse of the peace talks.
