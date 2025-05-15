Trimble Opens Registration For 2025 Insight Tech Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Trimble Insight is back for its eighth year as a three-day festival-style event. Bringing together over 1,500 experts, carriers, shippers, logistics providers and leading tech innovators at the forefront of the transportation industry, the conference offers an unparalleled experience for education, innovation and collaboration.

With over 200 educational sessions designed to help customers optimize their use of Trimble solutions and services, attendees will hear from industry experts on the latest in transportation, including AI-powered logistics, market challenges and opportunities, the evolution of operational management and more. With a greater focus on shippers, attendees will gain access to shipper-centric thought leaders and opportunities to learn how to win the market. Sessions will cover topics critical to shippers including procurement, freight audit, dock and yard management, and real-time visibility.

"Trimble Insight provides a valuable opportunity to connect with peers across the transportation industry and engage directly with the Trimble team. It's a chance to gain perspective on where the industry is heading and how Trimble's technology can support your business," said Scott Nelson, vice president of IT client services for NFI.

Keynote & What's New

Insight also welcomes keynote speaker Molly Fletcher, one of the first female agents to represent the biggest names in professional sports. Hailed as the "female Jerry Maguire," Fletcher negotiated over $500 million in contracts and represented more than 300 world renowned athletes, coaches and broadcasters during her fifteen-year career.

In 2024, Insight hosted 200+ educational sessions and welcomed more than 1,400 attendees. This year's conference features an expanded podcast station, additional speaking customer and partner opportunities and new ways to network and explore "The Big Easy." Back for a second year by popular demand, the Insight Pavilion features sessions across six stages and offers space to meet sponsors, connect with peers or unwind.

Join Us in New Orleans

Insight is one of the largest gatherings of carriers, shippers, brokers, 3PLs and transportation technology providers in the industry and is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about transportation trends, technology and innovation. Attendees who purchase a ticket will have access to all sessions, the Insight Pavilion and evening events.

"Insight is set to be our most innovative and impactful event yet. We're excited to bring together industry leaders, partners and our valued customers to explore the future of technology and its transformative potential," said Michael Kornhauser, sector vice president, transportation & logistics at Trimble. "This year's conference will focus on the expansion of our connected transportation ecosystem, with cutting-edge advancements and AI-power solutions - all aimed at driving efficiency and growth for our customers."

To register for Trimble Insight Tech Conference or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit:

