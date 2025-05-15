Infosys Extends Strategic Collaboration With DNB Bank ASA To Accelerate Its Digital Transformation

Leveraging Infosys' global expertise in digital transformation, the collaboration will modernize the bank's IT landscape, enhance customer experience, and optimize operational efficiency

BENGALURU, India, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY ), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA (DNB), Norway's largest bank, to accelerate the bank's digital transformation. The collaboration will leverage Infosys' services, solutions, and platforms, including the Infosys Finacle platform to accelerate their IT modernization journey, improve resilience, and deliver enhanced customer experience.

Through this collaboration Infosys will enhance DNB's IT resilience and customer service capabilities by applying its deep domain expertise and next-generation technologies. It will also help deliver a comprehensive suite of services and solutions that will proactively mitigate risks and minimize disruptions, thereby ensuring seamless service delivery supporting the bank's modernization journey and strategic goals. Additionally, Infosys will modernize DNB's legacy systems and processes in a phased manner across various functions, enabling it to deliver more agile and personalized lending solutions to its customers.

Elin Sandnes, COO and Group Executive Vice President Technology & Services , DNB, said, "At DNB, we are focused on leveraging technology to create great customer experiences. As part of this, we are constantly developing new products and services while simultaneously driving a digital transformation agenda that is deeply rooted across all our operations. With our extended collaboration with Infosys, we are modernizing our IT infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies like AI and ML to enable seamless, personalized, and agile services to our customers. This partnership allows us to proactively address our customers' evolving needs and ensure they receive the best possible banking experience from DNB."

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, "Infosys is committed to helping DNB advance its digital transformation journey and enabling them to deliver best-in-class banking services and solutions to its customers. By leveraging Infosys Finacle's industry-leading banking platform and our deep financial services expertise, we are proud to serve as DNB's strategic partner in modernizing their IT infrastructure and unlocking new avenues for innovation and growth. Our proven track record in large-scale IT transformations enables DNB to remain resilient while embracing rapid change. The collaboration further underscores our growth and leadership to serve the needs of the Nordic region."

In recent years, Infosys has significantly enhanced its presence within the Nordic region through strategic alliances, acquisitions, and the establishment of new regional operational hubs. This expansion reflects a commitment to deepening its capabilities and service delivery and also support organizations in the Nordics with their IT and overall business transformation initiatives.

