COS Systems And Industry Partners To Host Open Access Day 2025

COS Systems and partners bring fiber community together at Open Access Day 2025, a pre-conference event on broadband innovation, strategy, and collaboration.

- Isak Finer, COS Systems PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- COS Systems is proud to present Open Access Day 2025 - the premier event dedicated to professionals, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the future of Open Access fiber broadband. Taking place on June 1, 2025, from 12:00 to 5:00 PM at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, this exclusive pre-conference event is part of Fiber Connect 2025 . Pre-registration at is required as spots are limited.Open Access Day 2025 is a unique forum focused entirely on advancing the open access model - a proven approach for driving broadband competition, broadband adoption, and network scalability. The event will bring together key stakeholders for a full afternoon of insights, discussions, and an evening of networking.This year's event is hosted by COS Systems together with elite sponsors: Arcadis, Bonfire Fiber, Ciena, and Fujitsu Network Communications, as well as day sponsors: Alpha Innovations, Calix and Intellipop.Event Highlights Include:12:00–1:00 PM | Welcome lunch & keynote from an industry thought leader1:00–4:00 PM | Three interactive expert panels addressing future trends in open access broadband as well as practical advice from those doing it.4:00–5:00 PM | Networking with peers and industry leaders7:00–10:00 PM | Open (Access) Bar @ BODE Nashville – an informal evening to continue discussions and build connections“Last year's Open Access Day was a great event, so we are thrilled to bring the open access community together once again for a dedicated event focused on the opportunities and challenges facing our industry. This is where business models are refined, partnerships are forged, and the future of broadband takes shape,” says Isak Finer, Chief Revenue Officer at COS Systems.About COS SystemsCOS Systems provides software solutions that streamline the deployment and operations of fiber networks, enabling service providers and network owners to efficiently build, market, and manage broadband networks worldwide. Our flagship platform, COS Business Engine, is a proven BSS/OSS solution that supports both traditional ISPs and Open Access networks. COS FSM optimizes scheduling, dispatching, and task management for a more efficient and integrated workflow.With an end-to-end approach, our solutions enable self-service management, digital sales, and marketing through an intuitive online marketplace. Designed for ease of use, COS software enhances both the customer and employee experience, driving higher take rates and maximizing revenue.

