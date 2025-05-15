403
Open dialogue held at National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow
(MENAFN) An open dialogue event titled “The Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth” was held at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow, focusing on emerging economic power centers and BRICS' growing role in the global economy.
Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Russian Presidential Administration, highlighted that BRICS is not an alliance formed in opposition to any nation but is instead a partnership for progress and collective prosperity. He emphasized that decision-making within BRICS is based on consensus, describing it as the “diplomacy of the future.”
American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs echoed this sentiment, advocating for a multipolar world with multiple centers of influence. Sachs stressed the importance of mutual respect among diverse cultures, religions, and value systems, rejecting the notion of any single country imposing its norms on others.
The event also showcased a global essay competition focused on themes such as human capital, technology, environmental sustainability, and connectivity. Out of nearly 700 submissions from 102 countries in 18 languages, the top entries were selected on the opening day.
The dialogue, held from April 28 to 30, featured participation from delegates representing 48 countries, underscoring the initiative’s global scope and inclusive vision for future development.
