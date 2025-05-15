403
Trump reveals "Golden Dome" initiative
(MENAFN) Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the "Golden Dome" initiative — a bold plan to develop a cutting-edge national missile defense system. Its aim is to protect the U.S. from modern airborne threats, including ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles. However, as America moves to close vulnerabilities in its defense network, Russia is progressing with a revolutionary weapon that may be beyond the reach of even the most advanced shields: the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile.
This weapon, which could bypass traditional defense systems, poses a unique challenge to American planners. Recent satellite imagery shared by open-source analyst MT_Anderson suggests that Russia may be constructing launch sites for the Burevestnik near Vologda, signaling that it is entering a new stage of deployment.
First announced by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, the Burevestnik — also known in the West as SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" — has remained largely shrouded in secrecy. Although commonly referred to as the 9M730 Burevestnik, this label originally applied to another missile, a detail of limited relevance given the broader implications of the weapon's capabilities.
Testing of the missile is believed to have taken place at various Russian sites, including Novaya Zemlya, the Severodvinsk range at Nenoksa, and the Kapustin Yar facility, which is partially operated by the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom. While previously it seemed the missile was years away from completion, emerging evidence suggests otherwise.
The Burevestnik’s design mimics a conventional cruise missile, with folding wings and a launch-assisted takeoff using solid fuel. Once in the air, it transitions to a nuclear-powered engine, using a mini-reactor to heat incoming air, enabling it to fly for weeks or even months without refueling. This technology gives it a near-unlimited range — estimates place it at around 22,000 km — and the ability to approach targets from unexpected directions, making it extremely difficult to intercept.
Strategically, the Burevestnik serves as a potential "doomsday weapon," capable of delivering a guaranteed second-strike in the event of nuclear conflict. Its stealth, endurance, and unpredictability challenge current defense models and raise serious concerns about the ability of systems like the Golden Dome to provide effective protection against emerging threats.
