Coinex Charity Leverages Starlink To Connect Adjarra University Center, Advancing Its “Bridge To Hope” Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Charity has successfully implemented its global humanitarian initiative,“Bridge to Hope,” in the Republic of Benin by providing and installing Starlink satellite internet equipment at the Adjarra University Center (CUA). This project aims to bridge the digital divide by bringing fast, reliable internet to underserved communities, opening up new possibilities for education and development.









The Adjarra University Center is a branch of the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC), Benin's largest public university, offering programs in Geography, Sociology, and English. Located approximately 7 km north of Porto-Novo in southeastern Benin, Adjarra is composed of six districts and 48 villages and neighborhoods. The lack of stable internet access in the region has long hindered students' ability to access digital learning and development resources.









In collaboration with the National Union of Students of Benin – Adjarra Section (UNEB Adjarra), CoinEx Charity facilitated the successful deployment and activation of the Starlink system. With the connection now live, students and faculty at CUA have access to high-speed internet that significantly enhances their ability to study, conduct research, and engage in skill development-even during school breaks. University representatives and student leaders expressed their sincere appreciation and pledged to maintain the equipment to ensure lasting benefit.









This project marks a major milestone within the broader“Bridge to Hope” campaign, CoinEx Charity's flagship global philanthropy effort. The initiative reflects the organization's mission to“Make the World a Better Place via Blockchain,” focusing on solving educational and digital inclusion gaps in isolated communities through the power of technology.

Bridge to Hope: Building Bridges of Connection and Opportunity

“Bridge to Hope” is not only a philanthropic slogan but also a deeply held philosophy. It embodies three fundamental principles that guide all of CoinEx Charity's global projects:



Connection : We aim to bridge the gap between people and opportunity. By facilitating access to education, information, and tools for self-sufficiency, we empower individuals to make their own choices, pursue learning, and overcome systemic barriers.



Collaboration : We believe in the power of collective effort. By working alongside communities, governments, NGOs, and global partners, we expand access to quality education and resources, enabling more people to thrive and contribute to society.

Sustainable Development : Sustainability is at the heart of every initiative. We provide not only immediate support but also long-term solutions-such as vocational training, educational tools, and internet access-so communities can continue to grow and become self-reliant.



The success of the Adjarra University Center project demonstrates the meaningful impact of applying blockchain values and advanced technology to real-world challenges. Moving forward, CoinEx Charity will continue to expand its reach through the Starlink Program and complementary initiatives such as educational equity plans, community empowerment workshops, and emergency response programs.

By connecting more communities around the world, CoinEx Charity is building bridges-not just to the internet, but to knowledge, opportunity, and hope for a better future.

About CoinEx:

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

...

Disclaimer : This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at