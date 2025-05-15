DICK's Sporting Goods Reports Preliminary Results For First Quarter Of 2025 Reports Comparable Sales Growth Of 4.5%

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS ), a leading U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported select preliminary financial results for its first quarter ended May 3, 2025.

"We are very pleased with our strong start to the year and our demonstrated sustained growth. The strength of our business puts us in a great position for our proposed acquisition of Foot Locker - a transformative step to accelerate our global reach and drive significant value for our athletes, teammates, partners and shareholders," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Preliminary First Quarter Results



Comparable sales growth of 4.5% Earnings per diluted share of $3.24 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.37

For additional information, the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

This unaudited financial information above is based on preliminary results and information as of the date hereof and is subject to revision in connection with the Company's financial closing procedures and finalization of the Company's financial statements for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Actual results for the first quarter may differ materially from these preliminary unaudited financial results.

As previously announced, the Company will report its first quarter results and host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 28, 2025.

Agreement to Acquire Foot Locker

In a separate press release issued today, DICK'S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which DICK'S will acquire Foot Locker. This transaction implies an equity value of approximately $2.4 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Foot Locker shareholders can elect to receive either (i) $24.00 in cash or (ii) 0.1168 shares of DICK'S common stock for each share of Foot Locker common stock. The election is not subject to a minimum or maximum amount of cash or stock consideration.

The transaction is subject to Foot Locker shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks , , sportsmatter , dickssportinggoods and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

[email protected]

(724) 273-3400

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

Category: Financial

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified as those that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results or performance and by forward-looking words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "plan", "project", "goal", "will", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might" or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. Any statements about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.'s ("DICK'S Sporting Goods"), Foot Locker, Inc.'s ("Foot Locker") or the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, beliefs, or future performance or events constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, estimates, and other important factors that change over time, many of which may be beyond DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's control. DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the benefits of the combination of DICK'S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker (the "Transaction"), including future financial and operating results and the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, growth strategies and culture and other statements that are not historical facts.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, current macroeconomic conditions, including prolonged inflationary pressures, potential changes to international trade relations, geopolitical conflicts and adverse changes in consumer disposable income; supply chain constraints, delays and disruptions; fluctuations in product costs and availability due to tariffs, currency exchange rate fluctuations, fuel price uncertainty and labor shortages; changes in consumer demand for products in certain categories and consumer lifestyle changes; intense competition in the sporting goods industry; the overall success of DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's strategic plans and initiatives; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's vertical brand strategy and plans; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's ability to optimize their respective distribution and fulfillment networks to efficiently deliver merchandise to their stores and the possibility of disruptions; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's dependence on suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers to provide sufficient quantities of quality products in a timely fashion; the potential impacts of unauthorized use or disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer, employee, vendor or other information; the risk of problems with DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's information systems, including e-commerce platforms; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's ability to attract and retain customers, executive officers and employees; increasing labor costs; the effects of the performance of professional sports teams within DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's core regions of operations; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's ability to control expenses and manage inventory shrink; the seasonality of certain categories of DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's operations and weather-related risks; changes in applicable tax laws, regulations, treaties, interpretations and other guidance; product safety and labeling concerns; the projected range of capital expenditures of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Foot Locker and the combined company, including costs associated with new store development, relocations and remodels and investments in technology; plans to return capital to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases, if any; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's ability to meet market expectations; the influence of DICK'S Sporting Goods' Class B common stockholders and associated possible scrutiny and public pressure; compliance and litigation risks; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's ability to protect their respective intellectual property rights or respond to claims of infringement by third parties; the availability of adequate capital; obligations and other provisions related to DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's indebtedness; DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's and the combined company's future results of operations and financial condition; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the Transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DICK'S Sporting Goods or Foot Locker, including with respect to the Transaction; the possibility that the Transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or shareholder approvals or other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Transaction); the risk that the benefits from the Transaction, including anticipated cost synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of DICK'S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker following the closing of the Transaction; the dilution caused by the issuance of shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods common stock in the Transaction; the possibility that a Transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the terms of the debt financing incurred in connection with the Transaction; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of DICK'S Sporting Goods' or Foot Locker's customers, employees or other business partners; and the diversion of DICK'S Sporting Goods' and Foot Locker's management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the Transaction. These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's or the combined company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm DICK'S Sporting Goods', Foot Locker's or the combined company's results.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect DICK'S Sporting Goods' or Foot Locker's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in DICK'S Sporting Goods' and Foot Locker's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including DICK'S Sporting Goods' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and its other filings with the SEC, and Foot Locker's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and its other filings with the SEC. DICK'S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this presentation, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the Transaction, DICK'S Sporting Goods intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4, which will include a proxy statement of Foot Locker that also constitutes a prospectus for the shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods common stock to be offered in the Transaction. Each of DICK'S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the Transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or any other document that DICK'S Sporting Goods or Foot Locker may file with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) will be mailed to shareholders of Foot Locker. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, FOOT LOCKER, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Foot Locker and the Transaction once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at . Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by DICK'S Sporting Goods will be available free of charge on DICK'S Sporting Goods' website at . Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Foot Locker will be available free of charge on Foot Locker's website at .

Participants in the Solicitation

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Foot Locker and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of DICK'S Sporting Goods is set forth in DICK'S Sporting Goods' proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on May 2, 2025 and is available at