Dizal To Present Promising Clinical Data On Golidocitinib And DZD8586 For The Treatment Of Lymphoma At The Coming International Hematology Conferences
|
Lead Author
|
Abstract Title
|
Presentation Details
|
Prof. Jie Jin
|
Maintenance Therapy of Golidocitinib, a
|
Abstract#167
ICML Oral Presentation
June 21, 2025, 10 :35 (CEST)
|
Abstract # PS1937
EHA Poster Session
June 14, 2025, 18 :30-19 :30 (CEST)
|
Prof. Jianyong Li
|
Phase 1/2 Studies of DZD8586 in
|
Abstract#146
ICML Oral Presentation
June 19, 2025, 17 :35 (CEST)
|
Abstract #PF570
EHA Poster Session
June 13, 2025, 18 :30-19 :30 (CEST)
|
Prof. Lugui Qiu
|
Phase 2 Study of DZD8586, a Non-
|
Abstract # PF962
EHA Poster Session
June 13, 2025, 18 :30-19 :30 (CEST)
|
Abstract #820
ICML Online Publication
June 15, 2025, 23 :59 (CEST)
|
Prof. Shuhua Yi
|
Golidocitinib Monotherapy in the
|
Abstract # PF908
EHA Poster Session
June 13, 2025, 18 :00-19 :30 (CEST)
|
Abstract #750
ICML Online Publication
June 15, 2025, 23 :59 (CEST)
|
Prof. Wei Zhang
|
Golidocitinib Combined with CHOP in
|
Abstract # PB3228
EHA Online Publication
May 14, 2025, 15:30 (CEST)
|
Abstract #751
ICML Online Publication
June 15, 2025, 23 :59 (CEST)
|
Prof. Huiqiang Huang
|
Real-World Study of Golidocitinib for the
|
Abstract # PB3198
EHA Online Publication
May 14, 2025, 15:30 (CEST)
|
Abstract #756
ICML Online Publication
June 15, 2025, 23 :59 (CEST)
|
Prof. Wenyu Li
|
Golidocitinib Combination Therapy as
|
Abstract # PB3297
EHA Online Publication
May 14, 2025, 15 :30 (CEST)
|
Prof. Li Wang
|
Golidocitinib Combined with CHOP in
|
Abstract # PB3256
EHA Online Publication
May 14, 2025, 15 :30 (CEST)
- End -
About golidocitinib (DZD4205)
Golidocitinib is currently the first and only Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) selective inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of r/r PTCL. In June 2024, golidocitinib was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (r/r PTCL).
At the data cut-off date of August 31, 2023, golidocitinib has demonstrated robust and durable anti-tumor efficacy, with an ORR of 44.3%. All subtypes benefited well, and the ORR of common subtypes exceeded 40%. More than 50% of the patients with tumor remission achieved a complete response with a CRR of 23.9%. Per IRC assessment, mDoR reached 20.7 months. As of February 2024, golidocitinib showed a median overall survival (mOS) of 24.3 months.
Golidocitinib was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of r/r PTCL in February 2022. In September 2023, the CDE accepted its NDA and granted Priority Review for the treatment of r/r PTCL. The Phase I clinical data of golidocitinib (JACKPOT8 PART A) was published in Annals of Oncology (Impact Factor: 51.8), and global pivotal trial data of golidocitinib for the treatment of r/r PTCL (JACKPOT PART B) was published in The Lancet Oncology (Impact Factor: 54.4).
About DZD8586
DZD8586 is a first-in-class, non-covalent, LYN/BTK dual inhibitor with full blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetration, designed as a potential treatment option for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).
While Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of B-NHL, resistance can arise through two major mechanisms: the BTK C481X mutation and BTK-independent BCR signaling pathway activation. Currently, there is no targeted therapy available to address both resistance mechanisms, posing an urgent clinical challenge. Although BTK degraders have shown encouraging efficacy in early clinical studies, mutation-related resistance has been reported, and degrader-related toxicities may affect long-term clinical application.
DZD8586 has high selectivity against other TEC family kinases (TEC, ITK, TXK and BMX). By targeting BTK and LYN, it blocks both BTK-dependent and -independent BCR-signaling pathways, effectively inhibiting tumor growth of B-NHLs in cell lines and in animal models. Phase I clinical trial suggests that DZD8586 exhibits favorable PK properties, good central nervous system (CNS) permeability, complete blockade of BCR signaling, and encouraging anti-tumor efficacy with good safety and tolerability in patients with B-NHL.
About Dizal
Dizal is a biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The company aims to develop first-in-class and groundbreaking new medicines, and further address unmet medical needs worldwide. Deeply rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio with two leading assets in global pivotal studies, both of which have already been launched in China.
To learn more about Dizal, please visit , or follow us on Linkedin or X .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Dizal, are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. Dizal does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.
These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of the management of Dizal with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Dizal's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Dizal's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal, and social conditions.
Dizal, the Directors, and the employees of Dizal assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained on this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turnout to be incorrect.
Contacts
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Business Development: [email protected]
Media Contact: [email protected]
