Memorial Day Memories: Epson Tech Helps Families Honor Loved Ones Through Meaningful Veteran Tributes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Every veteran's story deserves recognition to honor their legacy, educate younger generations and highlight the contributions of veterans in today's community," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging & Printing, Epson America. "With the right technology, these pieces of history can be transformed into thoughtful memorials enabling families and communities to commemorate our nation's veterans."

Epson helps families preserve and share memories with meaningful tribute ideas to honor veterans.

Post thi

Memorial Day Remembrances

Creating tributes can be a thoughtful way to honor those who have lost their lives in service. To help bring these visions to life, here are a few ideas from Epson to reflect on a friend or loved one's story:



Memorial Slideshow: Create a slideshow to honor a person's journey by collecting and scanning old photos, journal entries, awards, and other memorable keepsakes. Using a dedicated photo scanner, such as the FastFoto ® FF-680 , can help to preserve printed photos, while also offering restoration features to preserve memories. Consider adding a personal touch by narrating the slides with your voice using the FastFoto mobile app1 and share at a gathering with friends and family using a projector, such as the Epson EpiqVision ® Mini EF2 .

Digital Memory Book: Once photos and memories are scanned, compile a collection of favorites and design a special book that includes written stories, journal entries, and quotes from family members about their favorite memories. Incorporate pictures from childhood through adulthood. This keepsake can be shared online with family around the world or printed as a physical book.

Online Tribute Page: Use a website or social media platform to share their legacy by posting scanned photos, dog tags, notecards, and more. Some online tribute platforms allow for collaboration, enabling others to contribute their own materials. Printed Collages and Frames: Use digitized photos and mementos to create a collage. Whether framing it for the home or sharing with others in a public display, print favorite memories using a home printer like the EcoTank ® Photo ET-855 . For a more personal touch, consider creating a shadow box filled with meaningful artifacts, resulting in a heartfelt memorial that tells their unique story.

Regardless of how you do it, Epson encourages everyone to take a moment this Memorial Day to honor the courage, bravery and sacrifice of those who have served our nation.

For more information about the FastFoto FF-680W photo scanner, Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 projector or the EcoTank Photo ET-8550 visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Requires Epson FastFoto App download. Data usage rates may apply. AndroidTM and iOS® compatible.

EPSON, EcoTank, Epson EpiqVision and FastFoto are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.