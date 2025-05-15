KE Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|Mainland, China:
|400-1209-216
|Hong Kong, China:
|800-930-639
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Replay PIN (English line):
|10046740
|Replay PIN (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):
|10046741
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“ US$ ”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial information contained in this earnings release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and formulating its business plan. Beike believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its net income (loss). Beike also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in formulating its business plan. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses that have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company's business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit, net income (loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. Beike encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, and (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vi) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, and (vii) impairment of investments. Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.
Please see the“ Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results ” included in this press release for a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its respective comparable GAAP measure.
About KE Holdings Inc.
KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release, as well as Beike's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Beike may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC ”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the“ Hong Kong Stock Exchange ”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about KE Holdings Inc.'s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Beike's goals and strategies; Beike's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs or expenditures; Beike's ability to empower services and facilitate transactions on Beike platform; competition in the industry in which Beike operates; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry; Beike's ability to protect the Company's systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; Beike's dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores and agents on the Company's platform; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in KE Holdings Inc.'s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and KE Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
KE Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations
Siting Li
E-mail: ...
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ...
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ...
Source: KE Holdings Inc.
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)
| As of
December 31,
| As of
March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|11,442,965
|12,772,700
|1,760,125
|Restricted cash
|8,858,449
|10,145,685
|1,398,113
|Short-term investments
|41,317,700
|31,876,941
|4,392,760
|Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB147,330 and RMB162,302 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|2,835,527
|2,073,051
|285,674
|Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,636,163 and RMB1,643,867 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|5,497,989
|5,139,299
|708,214
|Amounts due from and prepayments to related parties
|379,218
|390,196
|53,770
|Loan receivables from related parties
|18,797
|194,086
|26,746
|Prepayments, receivables and other assets
|6,252,700
|7,573,610
|1,043,672
|Total current assets
|76,603,345
|70,165,568
|9,669,074
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,400,211
|2,427,395
|334,504
|Right-of-use assets
|23,366,879
|23,536,212
|3,243,377
|Long-term investments, net
|23,790,106
|27,618,510
|3,805,932
|Intangible assets, net
|857,635
|823,140
|113,432
|Goodwill
|4,777,420
|4,777,420
|658,346
|Long-term loan receivables from related parties
|131,410
|19,360
|2,668
|Other non-current assets
|1,222,277
|1,244,856
|171,546
|Total non-current assets
|56,545,938
|60,446,893
|8,329,805
|TOTAL ASSETS
|133,149,283
|130,612,461
|17,998,879
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)
| As of
December 31,
| As of
March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|9,492,629
|7,868,788
|1,084,348
|Amounts due to related parties
|391,446
|427,753
|58,946
|Employee compensation and welfare payable
|8,414,472
|5,226,229
|720,194
|Customer deposits payable
|6,078,623
|7,452,000
|1,026,913
|Income taxes payable
|1,028,735
|823,746
|113,515
|Short-term borrowings
|288,280
|182,010
|25,082
|Lease liabilities current portion
|13,729,701
|13,579,265
|1,871,273
|Contract liabilities and deferred revenue
|6,051,867
|6,583,215
|907,191
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,268,505
|10,618,658
|1,463,290
|Total current liabilities
|52,744,258
|52,761,664
|7,270,752
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred tax liabilities
|317,697
|317,697
|43,780
|Lease liabilities non-current portion
|8,636,770
|8,579,296
|1,182,259
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,563
|2,465
|340
|Total non-current liabilities
|8,957,030
|8,899,458
|1,226,379
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|61,701,288
|61,661,122
|8,497,131
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)
| As of
December 31,
| As of
March 31,
|2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|KE Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity
|Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value; 25,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, comprising of 24,114,698,720 Class A ordinary shares and 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares. 3,479,616,986 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,337,567,403 Class A ordinary shares outstanding(1) as of December 31, 2024; 3,477,710,889 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,346,161,732 Class A ordinary shares outstanding(1) as of March 31, 2025; and 145,413,446 and 144,042,476 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)
|461
|460
|63
|Treasury shares
|(949,410
|)
|(462,581
|)
|(63,745
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|72,460,562
|68,618,103
|9,455,827
|Statutory reserves
|926,972
|926,972
|127,740
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|609,112
|616,892
|85,010
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,723,881
|)
|(868,114
|)
|(119,629
|)
|Total KE Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity
|71,323,816
|68,831,732
|9,485,266
|Non-controlling interests
|124,179
|119,607
|16,482
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|71,447,995
|68,951,339
|9,501,748
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|133,149,283
|130,612,461
|17,998,879
(1) Excluding the Class A ordinary shares registered in the name of the depositary bank for future issuance of ADSs upon the exercise or vesting of awards granted under our share incentive plans and the Class A ordinary shares repurchased but not cancelled in the form of ADSs.
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|Existing home transaction services
|5,727,030
|6,870,407
|946,767
|New home transaction services
|4,916,515
|8,074,995
|1,112,764
|Home renovation and furnishing
|2,408,848
|2,945,443
|405,893
|Home rental services
|2,625,203
|5,087,776
|701,114
|Emerging and other services
|699,718
|349,726
|48,194
|Total net revenues
|16,377,314
|23,328,347
|3,214,732
|Cost of revenues
|Commission-split
|(3,418,179
|)
|(5,693,140
|)
|(784,536
|)
|Commission and compensation-internal
|(3,620,949
|)
|(4,818,277
|)
|(663,976
|)
|Cost of home renovation and furnishing
|(1,671,718
|)
|(1,985,956
|)
|(273,672
|)
|Cost of home rental services
|(2,480,497
|)
|(4,746,056
|)
|(654,024
|)
|Cost related to stores
|(685,047
|)
|(716,809
|)
|(98,779
|)
|Others
|(378,838
|)
|(547,217
|)
|(75,408
|)
|Total cost of revenues (1)
|(12,255,228
|)
|(18,507,455
|)
|(2,550,395
|)
|Gross profit
|4,122,086
|4,820,892
|664,337
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing expenses(1)
|(1,623,737
|)
|(1,772,957
|)
|(244,320
|)
|General and administrative expenses(1)
|(2,019,195
|)
|(1,873,760
|)
|(258,211
|)
|Research and development expenses(1)
|(467,300
|)
|(583,610
|)
|(80,424
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(4,110,232
|)
|(4,230,327
|)
|(582,955
|)
|Income from operations
|11,854
|590,565
|81,382
|Interest income, net
|309,675
|268,568
|37,010
|Share of results of equity investees
|(4,086
|)
|7,345
|1,012
|Fair value changes in investments, net
|7,765
|110,486
|15,225
|Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using measurement alternative
|(6,147
|)
|-
|-
|Foreign currency exchange loss
|(17,748
|)
|(39,633
|)
|(5,462
|)
|Other income, net
|537,638
|445,447
|61,384
|Income before income tax expense
|838,951
|1,382,778
|190,551
|Income tax expense
|(406,829
|)
|(527,455
|)
|(72,685
|)
|Net income
|432,122
|855,323
|117,866
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Continued)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|(348
|)
|444
|61
|Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.
|431,774
|855,767
|117,927
|Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|431,774
|855,767
|117,927
|Net income
|432,122
|855,323
|117,866
|Currency translation adjustments
|36,335
|(23,695
|)
|(3,265
|)
|Unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments, net of reclassification
|25,331
|31,475
|4,337
|Total comprehensive income
|493,788
|863,103
|118,938
|Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|(348
|)
|444
|61
|Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.
|493,440
|863,547
|118,999
|Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|493,440
|863,547
|118,999
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Continued)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted
|-Basic
|3,439,606,429
|3,362,716,016
|3,362,716,016
|-Diluted
|3,541,861,506
|3,522,002,071
|3,522,002,071
|Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted
|-Basic
|1,146,535,476
|1,120,905,339
|1,120,905,339
|-Diluted
|1,180,620,502
|1,174,000,690
|1,174,000,690
|Net income per share attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|0.13
|0.25
|0.03
|-Diluted
|0.12
|0.24
|0.03
|Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|0.38
|0.76
|0.10
|-Diluted
|0.37
|0.73
|0.10
|(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
|Cost of revenues
|124,433
|109,558
|15,097
|Sales and marketing expenses
|47,303
|45,295
|6,242
|General and administrative expenses
|577,134
|331,203
|45,641
|Research and development expenses
|44,510
|41,113
|5,666
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Income from operations
|11,854
|590,565
|81,382
|Share-based compensation expenses
|793,380
|527,169
|72,646
|Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement
|154,293
|29,883
|4,118
|Adjusted income from operations
|959,527
|1,147,617
|158,146
|Net income
|432,122
|855,323
|117,866
|Share-based compensation expenses
|793,380
|527,169
|72,646
|Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement
|154,293
|29,883
|4,118
|Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration
|13,191
|(13,084
|)
|(1,803
|)
|Impairment of investments
|6,147
|-
|-
|Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(6,916
|)
|(6,494
|)
|(895
|)
|Adjusted net income
|1,392,217
|1,392,797
|191,932
|Net income
|432,122
|855,323
|117,866
|Income tax expense
|406,829
|527,455
|72,685
|Share-based compensation expenses
|793,380
|527,169
|72,646
|Amortization of intangible assets
|158,506
|35,171
|4,847
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|165,169
|178,254
|24,564
|Interest income, net
|(309,675
|)
|(268,568
|)
|(37,010
|)
|Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration
|13,191
|(13,084
|)
|(1,803
|)
|Impairment of investments
|6,147
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,665,669
|1,841,720
|253,795
|Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|431,774
|855,767
|117,927
|Share-based compensation expenses
|793,380
|527,169
|72,646
|Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement
|154,293
|29,883
|4,118
|Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration
|13,191
|(13,084
|)
|(1,803
|)
|Impairment of investments
|6,147
|-
|-
|Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(6,916
|)
|(6,494
|)
|(895
|)
|Effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|1,391,862
|1,393,234
|191,992
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Continued)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted
|-Basic
|1,146,535,476
|1,120,905,339
|1,120,905,339
|-Diluted
|1,180,620,502
|1,174,000,690
|1,174,000,690
|Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating adjusted net income per ADS, basic and diluted
|-Basic
|1,146,535,476
|1,120,905,339
|1,120,905,339
|-Diluted
|1,180,620,502
|1,174,000,690
|1,174,000,690
|Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|0.38
|0.76
|0.10
|-Diluted
|0.37
|0.73
|0.10
|Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|0.83
|0.48
|0.07
|-Diluted
|0.81
|0.46
|0.06
|Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|1.21
|1.24
|0.17
|-Diluted
|1.18
|1.19
|0.16
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,108,532
|)
|(3,965,271
|)
|(546,429
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|1,290,426
|6,285,669
|866,188
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(252,538
|)
|261,073
|35,977
|Effect of exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(3,505
|)
|35,500
|4,892
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,074,149
|)
|2,616,971
|360,628
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|25,857,461
|20,301,414
|2,797,610
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|24,783,312
|22,918,385
|3,158,238
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION MEASURE
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Existing home transaction services
|Net revenues
|5,727,030
|6,870,407
|946,767
|Commission and compensation
|(3,180,925
|)
|(4,252,291
|)
|(585,981
|)
|Contribution
|2,546,105
|2,618,116
|360,786
|New home transaction services
|Net revenues
|4,916,515
|8,074,995
|1,112,764
|Commission and compensation
|(3,821,103
|)
|(6,185,772
|)
|(852,422
|)
|Contribution
|1,095,412
|1,889,223
|260,342
|Home renovation and furnishing
|Net revenues
|2,408,848
|2,945,443
|405,893
|Material costs, commission and compensation
|(1,671,718
|)
|(1,985,956
|)
|(273,672
|)
|Contribution
|737,130
|959,487
|132,221
|Home rental services
|Net revenues
|2,625,203
|5,087,776
|701,114
|Property leasing costs, commission and compensation
|(2,480,497
|)
|(4,746,056
|)
|(654,024
|)
|Contribution
|144,706
|341,720
|47,090
|Emerging and other services
|Net revenues
|699,718
|349,726
|48,194
|Commission and compensation
|(37,100
|)
|(73,354
|)
|(10,109
|)
|Contribution
|662,618
|276,372
|38,085
| KE Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION MEASURE (Continued)
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Reconciliation of profit
|Cost related to stores
|(685,047
|)
|(716,809
|)
|(98,779
|)
|Other costs
|(378,838
|)
|(547,217
|)
|(75,408
|)
|Amounts not allocated to segment:
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(1,623,737
|)
|(1,772,957
|)
|(244,320
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,019,195
|)
|(1,873,760
|)
|(258,211
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(467,300
|)
|(583,610
|)
|(80,424
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(4,110,232
|)
|(4,230,327
|)
|(582,955
|)
|Income from operations
|11,854
|590,565
|81,382
1 GTV for a given period is calculated as the total value of all transactions which the Company facilitated on the Company's platform and evidenced by signed contracts as of the end of the period, including the value of the existing home transactions, new home transactions, home renovation and furnishing and emerging and other services (excluding home rental services), and including transactions that are contracted but pending closing at the end of the relevant period. For the avoidance of doubt, for transactions that failed to close afterwards, the corresponding GTV represented by these transactions will be deducted accordingly.
2 Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, and (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.
3 Based on our accumulated operational experience, we have introduced the operating metrics of number of active stores and number of active agents on our platform, which can better reflect the operational activeness of stores and agents on our platform.
“Active stores” as of a given date is defined as stores on our platform excluding the stores which (i) have not facilitated any housing transaction during the preceding 60 days, (ii) do not have any agent who has engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding seven days, or (iii) have not been visited by any agent during the preceding 14 days. The number of active stores was 42,593 as of March 31, 2024.
4“Active agents” as of a given date is defined as agents on our platform excluding the agents who (i) delivered notice to leave but have not yet completed the exit procedures, (ii) have not engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding 30 days, or (iii) have not participated in facilitating any housing transaction during the preceding three months. The number of active agents was 399,159 as of March 31, 2024.
5“Mobile monthly active users” or“mobile MAU” are to the sum of (i) the number of accounts that have accessed our platform through our Beike or Lianjia mobile app (with duplication eliminated) at least once during a month, and (ii) the number of Weixin users that have accessed our platform through our Weixin Mini Programs at least once during a month. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company's mobile MAUs for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
6 Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.
7 Adjusted operating margin is adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues.
8 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, and (vii) impairment of investments. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.
9 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vi) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.
10 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.
11 Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment