KENTEX Unveils Limited-Edition Eureka Seven Watch Inspired By Nirvash Type ZERO For 20Th Anniversary

- Naoki Hashimoto, CEO, KENTEX JAPANTOKYO, JAPAN, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the TV anime Eureka Seven, KENTEX JAPAN is proud to announce the launch of a limited-edition collaboration watch, modeled after the iconic Nirvash type ZERO. Pre-orders for this collector's timepiece begin on May 15, 2025, with only 300 pieces available worldwide.Pre-order Website:■About KENTEXKENTEX is a Tokyo-based Japanese watchmaker founded in 1994. Renowned for creating durable and high-quality timepieces, including watches officially adopted by the Japan Self-Defense Forces, KENTEX watches are designed, manufactured, and serviced entirely in Japan.To learn more, please visit■Design HighlightsThis exclusive watch embodies the legendary Nirvash type ZERO, the world's oldest LFO (Light Finding Operation) featured in Eureka Seven.- Matte white dial reminiscent of Nirvash's body color.- 12 o'clock position features the Nirvash head emblem and Eureka Seven title logo.- Hour and minute hands shaped like the“ref board” – when aligned, they form the image of Nirvash surfing the sky.- Case back engraved with the 20th anniversary logo and unique serial number.■Functional FeaturesThis premium limited-edition model merges practicality with collectible value, featuring a Japan-made solar chronograph movement capable of running up to four months on a full charge. It also includes:- 100M water resistance.- Rotating bezel with compass markings.- Luminous indexes for enhanced visibility.■Bonus ItemsEach unit comes with:- A watch stand shaped like a Ref Board.- A commemorative 20th anniversary warranty card.These items together recreate the image of Nirvash riding the waves of the sky.■Technical Specifications[Model] Eureka Seven Nirvash type ZERO Watch[Movement]Japan-made Solar Chronograph[Case] SUS316L Stainless Steel[Bracelet] SUS316L Stainless Steel 3 link bracelet[Case Diameter] Φ42.4mm[Weight] 147g[Water Resistance] 100M[Thickness] 11mm[Country of Manufacture] Japan[Remarks] Limited to 300pcs worldwide, with serial No. on the caseback■Price & AvailabilityPrice: JPY 49,500Pre-orders are now open at the following online website:index_en©2005 BONES/Project EUREKA© KENTEX, All Rights Reserved.

