Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Light S.A. Posts Strong Q1 2025 Profit Amid Recovery


2025-05-15 06:07:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Light S.A., a leading Brazilian electric utility, delivers a robust first-quarter 2025 performance, reversing prior losses. The company, which disclosed its results on May 15, 2025, through its investor relations portal, showcases resilience despite ongoing challenges.

Analysts see this as a pivotal step in its financial recovery. Light S.A. , headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, provides electricity distribution, generation, and trading services across 31 municipalities, serving 12 million customers.

The company reports a net profit of R$419 million ($73.5 million) in Q1 2025, a stark contrast to the R$357 million ($62.6 million) loss in Q1 2024. This turnaround stems from strategic debt restructuring and operational improvements.

The company's EBITDA surges 94% to R$579 million ($101.6 million) from R$298.4 million ($52.4 million) last year. Net revenue climbs 12.7% to R$3.742 billion ($656.5 million), driven by a 2.2% increase in billed energy to 6,957 GWh.

Higher temperatures and Rio 's economic rebound boost residential (36%) and commercial (29%) demand. Light slashes net debt by 55% to R$4.2 billion ($736.8 million), reflecting successful creditor negotiations.



However, R$819 million ($143.7 million) in 2025 debt maturities looms, testing liquidity. The company navigates judicial recovery, initiated in 2023, with a creditor assembly set for May 29, 2025, to finalize its plan.
Light's Strategic Recovery Amid Operational
Operationally, Light faces challenges, including energy theft and weather-related outages. Investments in grid modernization aim to curb losses, though regulatory scrutiny persists. The company seeks concession renewal by 2026, critical for its R$4.5 billion ($789.5 million) 2025–2029 investment plan.

The stock (LIGT3) trades at R$5.15, up 43% from its 52-week low, but volatility lingers. Analysts project 7.7% annual revenue growth through 2028, outpacing the sector's 3.2%. Yet, a potential R$5.4 billion ($947.4 million) litigation liability poses risks.

Light's Q1 2025 results signal a promising recovery, but sustaining momentum requires addressing debt, losses, and regulatory hurdles. The company's strategic focus on modernization and concession renewal will shape its future.

