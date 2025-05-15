'IPL' In Jail: Knight Riders Beat Capitals In Final In Jail Premier League Watch Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mathura District Jail has started its own version of the Indian Premier League (IPL ). The Jail Premier League (JPL), a cricket tournament just like the IPL, has been launched to help prisoners stay fit, feel happy and work as a team.

The event brought smiles to many inmates as they played together, forgetting their worries for a while. The 2025 JPL began in April, with eight teams from different barracks playing 12 league matches and two semi-finals.

| IPL removes stats of PBKS and DC players from abandoned game, creates confusion

The final was won by the“Knight Riders” against the“Capitals”, MyKhel reported. Inmate Kaushal won both Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Bhura received the Orange Cap for the most runs, and Pankaj got the Purple Cap for the most wickets.

According to Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg, the JPL was started to help reduce stress among prisoners and bring a sense of normal life. Many inmates suffer due to health issues, lack of bail or family visits.

| Good news for RCB; Josh Hazlewood set to return to India for remaining IPL 2025

So, to overcome all these things, we saw sports become a good medium to connect people," Garg told MyKhel.

Along with the JPL, the jail has also organised badminton and volleyball tournaments. IndianOil has supported the initiative by providing sports equipment.

Garg also highlighted three key areas for inmate reform – spiritual, physical and intellectual development.

| 'I believe RCB can win IPL 2025': Mohammad Kaif backs Rajat Patidar and team

“For physical development, sports leagues are organised. And, for spiritual development, bhajans and kirtans are held from time to time along with laughter yoga as well. If we talk about intellectual development, quiz, essay competitions are organised by us,” he said.

ANI has shared a clip of the cricket tournament, and the video has gone viral. It has gained more than 2 lakh views within a few hours.

“Why does it feel like people in jail are happier than those living a normal life?” wondered one user.

“These people have better sports facilities than most people living in big cities,” wrote another user.

Another user quipped,“Better than corporate life.”

IPL 2025 resumes

IPL 2025 will restart on May 17 after being suspended for a week due to rising India-Pakistan tensions. Many foreign players went back home. Some have rejoined their teams, but others are still uncertain about returning.

The cricket tournament will resume with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time in the tournament. The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB are at Number 2 on the points table after winning 8 out of 11 matches. KKR, with 5 wins in 11 matches, are sixth.