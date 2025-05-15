403
Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs: Kuwaiti Women's Day Marks 20 Years Of Nat'l Achievements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila said that Kuwaiti Women's Day would mark 20 years of achievements since Kuwaiti women attained full political rights on May 16, 2005.
This came in Al-Huwaila's speech on Thursday during a Kuwaiti Women's Day event titled "Strategies for Supporting Kuwaiti Women According to Sustainable Development Goal 5," organized in cooperation with the Permanent Office of the United Nations.
Minister Al-Huwaila noted that the occasion embodies national pride in the women's enduring achievements across various fields, recalling a long journey of challenges, aspirations, and successes, through which Kuwaiti women have proven their resilience and determination.
She pointed out that women represent around 60 percent of the national workforce in the public sector, approximately 48 percent in the private sector, and occupying 28 percent of leadership positions in the country.
Women have a significant presence in the judiciary, diplomatic corps, civil and military institutions, as well as the oil and financial sectors, she added.
Al-Huwaila indicated that women also constitute 54 percent of the workforce in the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), and hold 41 percent of leadership roles in the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).
She noted Kuwait's notable international advancement in women's empowerment, climbing 62 places in the Women, Peace, and Security Index, and improving by 10 points in the Global Gender Gap Index, in addition to leading Gulf countries in adopting the Women's Empowerment Initiative in the private sector for 2023.
Minister Al-Huwaila affirmed tangible progress in women's empowerment, highlighting legislative milestones including the abolition of Articles 153 and 182 of Kuwait's Penal Code, reinforcing justice and equality in line with Articles 29, 8, and 9 of the Kuwaiti Constitution.
She explained that the Ministry of Social Affairs has been a key partner in women's empowerment by launching numerous initiatives aimed at supporting Kuwaiti women.
For her part, Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher, affirmed in a similar speech that Kuwait has made significant strides in empowering women and promoting equality.
She pointed out that the recent legislative reforms and governmental initiatives demonstrate the country's firm commitment to women's participation in public life.
Al-Taher noted that the Human Rights Council, in its 2025 Universal Periodic Review, praised Kuwait's achievements in women's rights, including policies aimed at protecting women from violence, economically empowering them, and expanding their participation in decision-making positions.
She added that Kuwaiti women have achieved notable progress according to UNESCO's 2024 data, showing near-complete literacy rates among women, with significantly increased female enrollment in higher education, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
She praised the increasing presence of Kuwaiti women in entrepreneurship, academia, and public service, supported by government initiatives, highlighting growing representation in leadership roles across multiple sectors.
Al-Taher applauded the inclusion of prominent Kuwaiti women in Forbes' list of the 100 Most Powerful Women globally, such as Dr. Faiza Al-Kharafi and engineer Sara Akbar, in addition to the recognition of numerous Kuwaiti women for their achievements in business and science.
She emphasized Kuwait's commitment to empowering women with disabilities through specialized educational services, rehabilitation, and integration programs.
Al-Taher reiterated the UN's commitment to supporting Kuwait's national policies through legislative review, capacity building, and expanded development initiatives.
The UN Representative cited successful programs such as the Women Economic Empowerment Program (WEEP), implemented in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and UN Women, and educational initiatives with UNESCO to support girls' education in STEM fields.
She reaffirmed the UN's dedication to support Kuwait's ongoing efforts in implementing national strategies for women's empowerment through close cooperation with government institutions. (end)
