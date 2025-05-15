Azerbaijan's Insurance Sector Notes Investment Gain, Signalling Market Maturity

The increase in investment returns is also a subtle indicator of policy success. Over the past few years, the Azerbaijani government has taken steps to modernize financial regulations and encourage long-term savings. Tax incentives, digital infrastructure upgrades, and the expansion of regulatory oversight by the Central Bank and the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority have laid the groundwork for more dynamic financial intermediation. The rise in investment income by insurers is one of the first real dividends of these reforms.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%