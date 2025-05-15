403
Decade of Discovery: Four Seasons Unveils 2027 Private Jet Trips with More Adventures Ahead
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (15th May 2025): Four Seasons announces the first four journeys in its 2027 collection of Private Jet Experience itineraries - Uncharted Discovery, Asia Unveiled, International Intrigue, and Timeless Encounters, introducing new destinations including Cartagena, Colombia and Tamarindo, Mexico alongside guest favourites such as the Serengeti, Antarctica, Paris, Tokyo, Bangkok and Dubai.
“For 10 years, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience has redefined luxury travel, merging our ambitious spirit of innovation with deeply personal journeys that forge lasting connections with our guest”,” says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seaso“s. “The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to inspire and attract the’world’s most discerning travellers, earning their trust and loyalty. With 100% of surveyed guests saying they would likely travel with us again and 2025 occupancy pacing ahead of last year, the excitement for our 2027 journeys speaks to the enduring power of personalized and thoughtfully curated expe”iences.”
2027 Roster Takes Shape
Uncharted Discovery (J–nuary 20 – February 9, 2027), starting at USD 234,000 per person (based on double occupancy)
This enhanced journey now begins in Los Angeles to maximize ease of travel and jet lag recovery for east-to-west travellers. It introduces new stops in Tamarindo and Cartagena, along with access to Machu Picchu and an unforgettable Antarctic expedition. Destinations include Los Angeles, Tamarindo, Machu Picchu, Buenos Aires, Antarctica, Cartagena and Costa Rica.
Asia Unveiled (February 11 – 26, 2027), starting at USD 167,000 per person (based on double occupancy)
Tailored for tod’y’s time-conscious traveller, Asia Unveiled balances rich culinary encounters such as visiting T’kyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market with a Michelin-distinguished chef to handpick fresh ingredients for a sushi-making class, alongside cultural discoveries like creating a bonsai at the Shunkaen Bonsai Museum. The journey also offers moments of tranquillity on a private coral island in the Maldives. Destinations include Tokyo, Bali, Angkor Wat, Hoi An, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangkok.
International Intrigue (Ma–ch 3 – 23, 2027), starting at USD 230,000 per person (based on double occupancy)
International Intrigue spans multiple continents, remote island paradises, vibrant cultural capitals and the natural wonders of the African savannah. Destinations include Seattle, Kyoto, Hoi An, Maldives, Serengeti, Marrakech, Florence and Paris.
Timeless Encounters (A–ril 15 – May 6, 2027), starting at USD 235,000 per person (based on double occupancy)
A perennial favourite among repeat guests, this around-the-world experience combines iconic cities like London, Prague and Dubai with exclusive access to cultural treasures and global landmarks such as the Taj Mahal. Destinations include Kona, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Chiang Mai, Dubai, Taj Mahal, Prague and London.
Luxury in Flight: The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience
At the heart of every journey is the custom-designed Airbus A321neo-LR, fully customized for the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience featuring one of the most spacious cabins in its class. Thoughtfully configured for just 48 guests, the aircraft offers an atmosphere of relaxed elegance. On board, a hand-selected team — including a dedicated Journey Concierge, Director of Guest Experience, Executive Chef and Journey Physicia— — ensures every moment before, during, and after the journey is seamlessly orchestrated with the b’and’s signature service and attention to detail.
