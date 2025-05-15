Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BITTS College Launches Career-Ready Medical Office Administration Course In Canada


(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BITTS International Career College is proud to announce the launch of its Medical Office Administration Course-a specialized program crafted to equip students with the practical skills and administrative knowledge required to excel in fast-paced medical environments across Canada.

This diploma course covers essential areas including medical terminology, patient billing, scheduling, office software, and communication within healthcare settings. BITTS College places a strong focus on real-world training through small class sizes, instructor-led learning, and work-integrated placements.

“Healthcare facilities across Ontario are in growing need of skilled office administrators,” said a BITTS College spokesperson.“We've designed this program to meet industry demands and give students a competitive edge from day one.”

The course is ideal for individuals looking to enter hospitals, clinics, long-term care homes, and private practices. With multiple intakes throughout the year, flexible scheduling, and an accessible campus in Brampton, BITTS offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable options in Ontario.

