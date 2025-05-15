403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moneyboxx Finance Has Announced The Appointment Of Sandipan Thakur As Head Of Collections
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15th May 2025 – Moneyboxx Finance, a BSE-listed NBFC focused on transforming credit access for micro and small enterprises in underserved India, has appointed Sandipan Thakur as Head of Collections. In this role, he will be responsible for designing, optimizing, and executing robust collection strategies for the company's expanding customer base across semi-urban and rural regions.
Sandipan brings over 23 years of experience in Debt & Receivable Management, Legal & Litigation, and Process & Operational Risk Management, having held leadership positions at Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., RBL Finserve Ltd., SMFG India (erstwhile Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.), Citi Financial, among others.
Welcoming him to the company, Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, Co-founder, Moneyboxx Finance, said: "We are pleased to welcome Sandipan Thakur to our leadership team. His deep domain expertise in collections strategy, litigation, and operational risk will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our portfolio and scale sustainably. As we expand our footprint across underserved regions, his leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing our credit quality and supporting our broader vision of empowering grassroots entrepreneurs through responsible lending."
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sandipan Thakur said, "I am thrilled to join Moneyboxx Finance in their commitment to making meaningful strides in enabling financial inclusion and rural entrepreneurship. The strong mission-driven culture and the team's focus on building impactful lending solutions is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to this journey by designing and implementing robust, phygital collection frameworks that not only drive efficiency but also ensure a seamless and supportive experience for our customers."
This leadership addition comes amid a phase of strong business momentum on the backdrop of 56% year-on-year growth in AUM in Q3 FY25 and has built a robust footprint of 160+ branches across 12 states, reflecting sustained efforts to empowering underserved entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban India.
About the company:
Moneyboxx Finance Limited is a BSE-listed, non-deposit taking, Base-Layer NBFC engaged in the business of providing small business loans to micro enterprises with a focus on rural and semi-urban India. Moneyboxx had a network of 163 branches spread across 12 states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu). It caters to the underserved misco and small entrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro and small manufacturers) by extending secured and unsecured business loans from INR 1 to 10 Lakh.
Sandipan brings over 23 years of experience in Debt & Receivable Management, Legal & Litigation, and Process & Operational Risk Management, having held leadership positions at Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., RBL Finserve Ltd., SMFG India (erstwhile Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.), Citi Financial, among others.
Welcoming him to the company, Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, Co-founder, Moneyboxx Finance, said: "We are pleased to welcome Sandipan Thakur to our leadership team. His deep domain expertise in collections strategy, litigation, and operational risk will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our portfolio and scale sustainably. As we expand our footprint across underserved regions, his leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing our credit quality and supporting our broader vision of empowering grassroots entrepreneurs through responsible lending."
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sandipan Thakur said, "I am thrilled to join Moneyboxx Finance in their commitment to making meaningful strides in enabling financial inclusion and rural entrepreneurship. The strong mission-driven culture and the team's focus on building impactful lending solutions is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to this journey by designing and implementing robust, phygital collection frameworks that not only drive efficiency but also ensure a seamless and supportive experience for our customers."
This leadership addition comes amid a phase of strong business momentum on the backdrop of 56% year-on-year growth in AUM in Q3 FY25 and has built a robust footprint of 160+ branches across 12 states, reflecting sustained efforts to empowering underserved entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban India.
About the company:
Moneyboxx Finance Limited is a BSE-listed, non-deposit taking, Base-Layer NBFC engaged in the business of providing small business loans to micro enterprises with a focus on rural and semi-urban India. Moneyboxx had a network of 163 branches spread across 12 states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu). It caters to the underserved misco and small entrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro and small manufacturers) by extending secured and unsecured business loans from INR 1 to 10 Lakh.
Company :-Concept PR
User :- Priyanshu Avi
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment