Indian Forces Gun Down 3 Militants In Jammu And Kashmir


2025-05-15 06:02:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 15 (KUNA) -- Indian security forces on Thursday gunned down three militants in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
The Press Trust of India said quoting a police official that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, and in the retaliatory fire three militants were killed, the police added.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)
