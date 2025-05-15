TCTM Filed 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCTM KIDS IT EDUCATION INC. (NASDAQ: VSA ) ("TCTM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 15, 2025 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at tctm or the SEC's website at . The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., 19/F, Building A, Vanke Times Center, No.186 Beiyuan Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About TCTM

TCTM is a leading provider of IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, TCTM offers IT-focused supplementary STEM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students between three and eighteen years of age. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," TCTM embraces the latest trends in STEM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

Safe Harbor Statement

This current report contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. TCTM may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including any business outlook and statements about TCTM's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.

