SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2024

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as“Shell”) for the year 2024 as required under the UK's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This Report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft) and is furnished with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) according to Section 13(q) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This Report is available for download from Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015. Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report. Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments are not artificially split but are disclosed in full. Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company. Project

Payments are reported at project level, except those payments that are not attributable to a specific project which are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project. “Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management. Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types: Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded. In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included. In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement. Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded. Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken. Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2024, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government. Bonuses

These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone. Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government. Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded. Other

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call). When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report. Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on a cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value, or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value. Materiality level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report. Exchange rate

Payments made in currencies other than US dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate. Report on Payments to Governments [1]

Summary report (in USD) Countries Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Europe













Germany – 243,935,441 – – – – 243,935,441 Italy – 4,128,063 74,213,782 – 80,220,786 – 158,562,631 Norway 2,083,221,642 1,300,962,023 – – 122,391 – 3,384,306,056 United Kingdom – -16,649,747 – – 11,483,529 – -5,166,218 Asia













Brunei 3,983,642 44,229,620 8,660,091 – – – 56,873,353 China – 10,343,616 – – – – 10,343,616 India – -17,715,638 – – – – -17,715,638 Kazakhstan – 242,741,780 – – – – 242,741,780 Malaysia 2,317,002,807 305,924,901 500,008,822 – – – 3,122,936,530 Middle East













Oman 633,711,368 3,954,062,451 – – 900,000 – 4,588,673,819 Qatar 1,801,453,896 1,507,244,066 – – 30,538,723 – 3,339,236,685 Oceania













Australia – 1,277,737,693 468,579,450 – 13,412,457 266,428 1,759,996,028 Africa













Egypt – 41,164,348 – 1,836,435 – – 43,000,783 Nigeria 3,804,949,166 648,734,398 780,231,463 – 102,925,166 – 5,336,840,193 Sao Tome and Principe – – – 1,300,000 – – 1,300,000 Tanzania – – – – 140,000 – 140,000 Tunisia – 24,904,580 4,941,633 – – – 29,846,213 North America













Canada – 172,567,072 4,697,991 – 1,423,783 – 178,688,846 Mexico – – – – 21,527,002 – 21,527,002 USA – 53,238,500 1,187,594,021 – 80,678,527 860,822 1,322,371,870 South America













Argentina 53,082,051 1,984,309 143,969,668 – 123,276 – 199,159,304 Brazil 327,688,819 656,740,954 1,147,687,680 9,540,351 1,556,282,443 – 3,697,940,247 Colombia – – – – 489,880 – 489,880 Trinidad and Tobago 362,690,585 561,771 2,210,566 300,000 13,719,070 – 379,481,992 Total 11,387,783,976 10,456,840,201 4,322,795,167 12,976,786 1,913,987,033 1,127,250 28,095,510,413

Germany

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments FEDERAL CENTRAL TAX OFFICE – 294,891,077 – – – – 294,891,077 MUNICIPALITY OF COLOGNE – -2,763,591 – – – – -2,763,591 MUNICIPALITY OF DINSLAKEN – -386,534 – – – – -386,534 MUNICIPALITY OF GELSENKIRCHEN – -483,145 – – – – -483,145 MUNICIPALITY OF OSTSTEINBEK – 584,685 – – – – 584,685 MUNICIPALITY OF WESSELING – -3,943,262 – – – – -3,943,262 TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG – -43,963,789 – – – – -43,963,789 Total – 243,935,441 – – – – 243,935,441















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Entity level payment











DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH – 243,935,441 – – – – 243,935,441 Total – 243,935,441 – – – – 243,935,441

Italy

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY – – 884,083 – – – 884,083 CORLETO PERTICARA MUNICIPALITY – – 1,964,671 – – – 1,964,671 GORGOGLIONE MUNICIPALITY – – 302,257 – – – 302,257 GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY – – 505,190 – – – 505,190 MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY – – 378,893 – – – 378,893 MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY – – 126,298 – – – 126,298 MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY – – 126,298 – – – 126,298 REGIONE BASILICATA – – 44,157,199 – 79,302,465 – 123,459,664 TESORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO – 4,128,063 22,264,135 – 718,305 – 27,110,503 VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY – – 3,504,758 – 200,016 – 3,704,774 Total – 4,128,063 74,213,782 – 80,220,786 – 158,562,631















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET – 4,128,063 74,213,782 – 80,220,786 – 158,562,631 Total – 4,128,063 74,213,782 – 80,220,786 – 158,562,631

Norway

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments

EQUINOR ASA 853,946,278 [A] – – – – – 853,946,278 PETORO AS 1,229,275,364 [B] – – – – – 1,229,275,364 SKATTEETATEN –

1,300,962,023 – – – – 1,300,962,023 SOKKELDIREKTORATET –

– – – 122,391 – 122,391 Total 2,083,221,642

1,300,962,023 – – 122,391 – 3,384,306,056



Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects













ORMEN LANGE 2,083,221,642 [C] – – – – – 2,083,221,642 Entity level payment















A/S NORSKE SHELL -

1,300,962,023 – – 122,391 – 1,301,084,414 Total 2,083,221,642

1,300,962,023 – – 122,391 – 3,384,306,056

[A] Includes payment in kind of $853,946,278 for 12,291 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,229,275,364 for 17,693 kboe valuated at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $2,083,221,642 for 29,984 kboe valuated at market price.

United Kingdom

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments

HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS – -16,649,747 – – – – -16,649,747 NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY – – – – 11,355,210 – 11,355,210 THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND – – – – 128,319 – 128,319 Total – -16,649,747 – – 11,483,529 – -5,166,218















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS – -32,113,820 – – 563,325 – -31,550,495 ONEGAS WEST – – – – 3,232,597 – 3,232,597 UK EXPLORATION PROJECTS – – – – 1,117,783 – 1,117,783 UK OFFSHORE OPERATED – – – – 2,119,313 – 2,119,313 WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED – – – – 1,076,456 – 1,076,456 Entity level payment













SHELL U.K. LIMITED – 15,464,073 – – 3,374,055 – 18,838,128 Total – -16,649,747 – – 11,483,529 – -5,166,218

Brunei

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY – 44,229,620 – – – – 44,229,620 PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI DARUSSALEM 3,983,642 – 8,660,091 – – – 12,643,733 Total 3,983,642 44,229,620 8,660,091 – – – 56,873,353

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Entity level payment











SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO B.V. – 39,001,133 – – – – 39,001,133 SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI B.V. 3,983,642 5,228,487 8,660,091 – – – 17,872,220 Total 3,983,642 44,229,620 8,660,091 – – – 56,873,353

China

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments TIANJIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU – 5,911,867 – – – – 5,911,867 YULIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU – 4,431,749 – – – – 4,431,749 Total – 10,343,616 – – – – 10,343,616

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Entity level payment











SHELL CHINA EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY LIMITED – 10,343,616 – – – – 10,343,616 Total – 10,343,616 – – – – 10,343,616

India

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT – -17,715,638 – – – – -17,715,638 Total – -17,715,638 – – – – -17,715,638















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Entity level payment











BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED – -17,715,638 – – – – -17,715,638 Total – -17,715,638 – – – – -17,715,638

Kazakhstan

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE – 242,741,780 – – – – 242,741,780 Total – 242,741,780 – – – – 242,741,780

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











KARACHAGANAK – 242,741,780 – – – – 242,741,780 Total – 242,741,780 – – – – 242,741,780

Malaysia

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties

Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments



BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY SENDIRIAN BERHAD 301,048,915 [A] – –

– – – 301,048,915 LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI –

305,924,901 –

– – – 305,924,901 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS –

– 469,060,363 [B] – – – 469,060,363 PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN. BHD. 74,656,856 [C] – –

– – – 74,656,856 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 990,078,563 [D] – 30,948,459

– – – 1,021,027,022 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN. BHD. 951,218,473 [E] – –

– – – 951,218,473 Total 2,317,002,807

305,924,901 500,008,822

– – – 3,122,936,530



















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties

Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects















SABAH GAS (NON-OPERATED) –

16,208,714 3,017,327

– – – 19,226,041 SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,435,194,825 [F] 158,435,164 303,452,674 [G] – – – 1,897,082,663 SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 881,807,982 [H] 116,047,586 193,538,821 [I] – – – 1,191,394,389 Entity level payment

















SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED –

4,502,043 –

– – – 4,502,043 SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD –

3,394,907 –

– – – 3,394,907 SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED –

2,616,753 –

– – – 2,616,753 SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC –

595,653 –

– – – 595,653 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SENDRIAN BERHAD –

4,124,081 –

– – – 4,124,081 Total 2,317,002,807

305,924,901 500,008,822

– – – 3,122,936,530

[A] Includes payment in kind of $301,048,915 for 3,355 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $342,702,511 for 3,909 kboe valuated at market price and $126,357,852 for 6,336 kboe valuated at fixed price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $59,554,178 for 3,011 kboe valuated at fixed price and $15,102,678 for 201 kboe valuated at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $783,520,240 for 8,933 kboe valuated at market price and $209,732,743 for 10,921 kboe valuated at fixed price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $624,146,940 for 7,163 kboe valuated at market price and $327,071,533 for 16,397 kboe valuated at fixed price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $1,435,194,825 for 15,977 kboe valuated at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $297,371,578 for 3,339 kboe valuated at market price.

[H] Includes payment in kind of $596,358,454 for 30,329 kboe valuated at fixed price and $288,623,948 for 3,675 kboe valuated at market price.

[I] Includes payment in kind of $126,357,852 for 6,336 kboe valuated at fixed price and $45,330,933 for 570 kboe valuated at market price.

Oman

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments

MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERALS 633,711,368 [A] – – – – – 633,711,368 MINISTRY OF FINANCE –

3,954,062,451 – – 900,000 – 3,954,962,451 Total 633,711,368

3,954,062,451 – – 900,000 – 4,588,673,819



Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects













BLOCK 6 CONCESSION –

3,954,062,451 – – – – 3,954,062,451 BLOCK 10 CONCESSION 633,711,368 [A] – – – 400,000 – 634,111,368 BLOCK 11 CONCESSION –

– – – 250,000 – 250,000 BLOCK 55 CONCESSION –

– – – 250,000 – 250,000 Total 633,711,368

3,954,062,451 – – 900,000 – 4,588,673,819

[A] Includes payment in kind of $60,839,756 for 4,551 kboe valuated at fixed price and of $572,871,612 for 7,095 kboe valuated at the government's selling price.

Qatar

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments QATARENERGY 1,801,453,896 1,507,244,066 – – 30,538,723 – 3,339,236,685 Total 1,801,453,896 1,507,244,066 – – 30,538,723 – 3,339,236,685

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











PEARL GTL 1,801,453,896 1,507,244,066 – – 30,538,723 – 3,339,236,685 Total 1,801,453,896 1,507,244,066 – – 30,538,723 – 3,339,236,685

Australia

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE – 1,277,737,693 – – – – 1,277,737,693 BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL – – – – 217,920 – 217,920 FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY, SCIENCE AND RESOURCES – – 111,989,284 – – – 111,989,284 QUEENSLAND REVENUE OFFICE – – 356,590,166 – – – 356,590,166 QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE – – – – 935,554 – 935,554 QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES – – – – 581,472 – 581,472 RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND – – – – 1,359,992 – 1,359,992 WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL – – – – 10,317,519 266,428 10,583,947 Total – 1,277,737,693 468,579,450 – 13,412,457 266,428 1,759,996,028















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











NORTH WEST SHELF – – 111,989,284 – – – 111,989,284 QGC – 583,570,540 356,590,166 – 13,412,457 266,428 953,839,591 Entity level payment











SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD – 694,167,153 – – – – 694,167,153 Total – 1,277,737,693 468,579,450 – 13,412,457 266,428 1,759,996,028

Egypt

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION – 41,164,348 – 1,836,435 – – 43,000,783 Total – 41,164,348 – 1,836,435 – – 43,000,783

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











EGYPT OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT – 41,164,348 – 540,000 – – 41,704,348 Entity level payment











SHELL EGYPT N.V. – – – 1,296,435 – – 1,296,435 Total – 41,164,348 – 1,836,435 – – 43,000,783

Nigeria

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments





FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE –

648,734,398 [A] –

– – – 648,734,398 NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE –

–

–

– 3,931,917 – 3,931,917 NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION –

–

–

– 97,260,899 – 97,260,899 NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3,804,949,166 [B] –

–

– – – 3,804,949,166 NIGERIAN UPSTREAM PETROLEUM REGULATORY COMMISSION –

–

780,231,463 [C] – 1,732,350 – 781,963,813 Total 3,804,949,166

648,734,398

780,231,463

– 102,925,166 – 5,336,840,193





















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects

















EAST ASSET 1,300,681,939 [D] –

–

– – – 1,300,681,939 PSC 1993 (OML 133) –

136,652,153 [E] –

– – – 136,652,153 PSC 1993 (OPL 212/OML 118, OPL 219/OML 135) 649,948,707 [F] 303,125,852 [G] 452,170,096 [H] – 32,015,797 – 1,437,260,452 WEST ASSET 1,854,318,520 [I] –

–

– – – 1,854,318,520 Entity level payment



















SHELL NIGERIA EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY LIMITED



–

–

– 440,468 – 440,468 THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED



208,956,393

328,061,367



70,468,901

607,486,661 Total 3,804,949,166

648,734,398

780,231,463

– 102,925,166 – 5,336,840,193

[A] Includes payment in kind of $439,778,005 for 5,293 kboe valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $3,804,949,166 for 80,289 kboe valuated at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $452,170,096 for 5,432 kboe valuated at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $1,300,681,939 for 49,766 kboe valuated at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $136,652,153 for 1,654 kboe valuated at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $649,948,707 for 7,916 kboe valuated at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $303,125,852 for 3,639 kboe valuated at market price.

[H] Includes payment in kind of $452,170,096 for 5,432 kboe valuated at market price.

[I] Includes payment in kind of $1,854,318,520 for 22,607 kboe valuated at market price.

Sao Tome and Principe



Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO DE SÃO TOMÉ E PRÍNCIPE – – – 1,300,000 – – 1,300,000 Total – – – 1,300,000 – – 1,300,000



Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











DW BLOCK 4 – – – 1,300,000 – – 1,300,000 Total – – – 1,300,000 – – 1,300,000

Tanzania



Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments PETROLEUM UPSTREAM REGULATORY AUTHORITY – – – – 140,000 – 140,000 Total – – – – 140,000 – 140,000



Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











BLOCK 1 AND 4 – – – – 140,000 – 140,000 Total – – – – 140,000 – 140,000

Tunisia



Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties

Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments

ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITÉS PÉTROLIÈRES – – 2,140,627 [A] – – – 2,140,627 LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC – 24,904,580 2,801,006

– – – 27,705,586 Total – 24,904,580 4,941,633

– – – 29,846,213





Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties

Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects













HASDRUBAL CONCESSION – 24,904,580 4,941,633 [A] – – – 29,846,213 Total – 24,904,580 4,941,633

– – – 29,846,213

[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,140,627 for 37 kboe valuated at market price.

Canada

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA – – 656,638 – 119,099 – 775,737 MINISTRY OF FINANCE (BRITISH COLUMBIA) – – 2,915,313 – 625,526 – 3,540,839 MINISTRY OF JOBS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION (BRITISH COLUMBIA) – – – – 679,158 – 679,158 PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA – 60,864,405 – – – – 60,864,405 RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA – 111,702,667 1,126,040 – – – 112,828,707 Total – 172,567,072 4,697,991 – 1,423,783 – 178,688,846















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











ATHABASCA OIL SANDS – 172,567,072 – – – – 172,567,072 FOOTHILLS – – 1,126,040 – – – 1,126,040 GREATER DEEP BASIN – – 656,638 – 119,099 – 775,737 GROUNDBIRCH – – 2,915,313 – 1,304,684 – 4,219,997 Total – 172,567,072 4,697,991 – 1,423,783 – 178,688,846

Mexico

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETRÓLEO PARA LA ESTABILIZACIÓN Y EL DESARROLLO – – – – 17,154,483 – 17,154,483 SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN TRIBUTARIA – – – – 4,372,519 – 4,372,519 Total – – – – 21,527,002 – 21,527,002

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Entity level payment











MEXICO EXPLORATION DEEPWATER – – – – 21,527,002 – 21,527,002 Total – – – – 21,527,002 – 21,527,002

USA

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments ALASKA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA – -400,000 – – – – -400,000 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE – 53,638,500 – – – – 53,638,500 LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT – – – – – 860,822 860,822 OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE – – 1,187,594,021 – 80,435,119 – 1,268,029,140 Total – 53,238,500 1,187,594,021 – 80,678,527 860,822 1,322,371,870

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











ALASKA EXPLORATION – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 GULF OF AMERICA (CENTRAL) – – 1,076,187,269 – 282,312 – 1,076,469,581 GULF OF AMERICA (WEST) – – 111,406,752 – 126,720 – 111,533,472 GULF OF AMERICA EXPLORATION – – – – 80,026,087 – 80,026,087 Entity level payment











SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY – -400,000 – – – – -400,000 SHELL OFFSHORE INC. – – – – – 860,822 860,822 SHELL PETROLEUM INC. – 53,638,500 – – – – 53,638,500 Total – 53,238,500 1,187,594,021 – 80,678,527 860,822 1,322,371,870

Argentina

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments

AGENCIA DE RECAUDACIÓN Y CONTROL ADUANERO –

1,984,309 – – – – 1,984,309 GAS Y PETRÓLEO DEL NEUQUÉN S.A. 53,082,051 [A] – – – – – 53,082,051 PROVINCIA DE SALTA –

– 2,475,819 – – – 2,475,819 PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUÉN –

– 141,493,849 – 123,276 – 141,617,125 Total 53,082,051

1,984,309 143,969,668 – 123,276 – 199,159,304

















Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects













ACAMBUCO –

– 2,475,819 – – – 2,475,819 ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS 53,082,051 [A] 1,984,309 141,493,849 – 123,276 – 196,683,485 Total 53,082,051

1,984,309 143,969,668 – 123,276 – 199,159,304

[A] Includes payment in kind of $53,082,051 for 785 kboe valuated at market price.

Brazil

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments

AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO GÁS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTÍVEIS –

– – 9,540,351 – – 9,540,351 MINISTÉRIO DA FAZENDA –

– 1,147,687,680 – 1,556,282,443 – 2,703,970,123 PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO S.A. 327,688,819 [A] – – – – – 327,688,819 RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL –

656,740,954 – – – – 656,740,954 Total 327,688,819

656,740,954 1,147,687,680 9,540,351 1,556,282,443 – 3,697,940,247



Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements

Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects













BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS –

– – 9,540,351 3,244,993 – 12,785,344 BC-10 –

– 31,254,519 – 1,251,598 – 32,506,117 BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA –

– – – 501,608 – 501,608 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOÁ 29,716,011 [B] – 882,483,636 – 1,551,284,244 – 2,463,483,891 LIBRA PSC 297,972,808 [C] – 233,949,525 – – – 531,922,333 Entity level payment















SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA. –

656,740,954 – – – – 656,740,954 Total 327,688,819

656,740,954 1,147,687,680 9,540,351 1,556,282,443 – 3,697,940,247

[A] Includes payment in kind of $327,688,819 for 4,585 kboe valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $29,716,011 for 410 kboe valuated at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $297,972,808 for 4,175 kboe valuated at market price.

Colombia

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS – – – – 489,880 – 489,880 Total – – – – 489,880 – 489,880















Project report (in USD) Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











COLOMBIA EXPLORATION (OPERATED) – – – – 489,880 – 489,880 Total – – – – 489,880 – 489,880

Trinidad and Tobago

Government report (in USD) [1]

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Governments MINISTRY OF FINANCE – 561,771 – – – – 561,771 MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY INDUSTRIES 362,690,585 – 2,210,566 300,000 13,719,070 – 378,920,221 Total 362,690,585 561,771 2,210,566 300,000 13,719,070 – 379,481,992

Project report (in USD)

Production entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure improvements Total Projects











BLOCK 5C 84,428,910 – – – 1,714,071 – 86,142,981 CENTRAL BLOCK – 561,771 2,210,566 – 900,921 – 3,673,258 COLIBRI 120,876,414 – – – 3,332,208 – 124,208,622 DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA – – – – 537,570 – 537,570 EAST COAST MARINE AREA 99,098,428 – – – 2,100,156 – 101,198,584 EXPLORATION – – – 300,000 2,017,530 – 2,317,530 MANATEE – – – – 847,999 – 847,999 NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 58,286,833 – – – 2,268,615 – 60,555,448 Total 362,690,585 561,771 2,210,566 300,000 13,719,070 – 379,481,992

