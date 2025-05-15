T1 Energy Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Headlines



T1 has signed 253 MW 2025 sales agreement with U.S. utility-scale developer. This sales agreement, which is the first new customer commitment the Company has signed as T1 Energy, underscores T1's commercial appeal to U.S. developer customers. With this sales agreement, T1 has now secured 1.75 GW of 2025 customer module sales and offtake commitments for G1 Dallas.



Reducing 2025 guidance, maintaining integrated G1/G2 guidance. T1 is lowering its 2025 full-year EBITDA guidance to $25 - $50 million from a prior range of $75 - $125 million based on a reduced production forecast of 2.6 – 3.0 GW from a prior expectation of 3.4 GW. The reduction in 2025 guidance reflects T1's assumption of limited to no merchant sales from G1 Dallas during 2025 due to near-term trade policy uncertainties that are obscuring Bill of Materials cost visibility and creating a temporary lull in bidding activity, the elective conversion of three production lines from PERC to TOPCon technology, and a potential 800 MW inventory build. At the low-end of the updated EBITDA guidance range, T1 expects to exit 2025 with a cash and liquidity position of more than $100 million after approximately $70 million of cash debt service. There are no changes to T1's projected $650 - $700 million annual run-rate EBITDA estimate based on optimized production at G1 Dallas and G2 Austin.



G1 Dallas revenues and production continue to ramp. Following the full handover of G1 Dallas to T1's operating team in April, the Company's U.S. module manufacturing facility has continued to ramp sales and production volumes. During Q1 2025, T1 generated $64.6 million of revenue from G1 Dallas exclusively associated with deliveries under the Trina offtake contract. During Q2 2025, deliveries under the RWE offtake contract have commenced. As of May 11th, T1 had produced 690 MW of modules from G1.

T1 has entered into a Heads of Agreement with a partner aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to explore a potential investment in G2 Austin. T1 announced this morning that the Company has entered into a non-binding agreement to pursue an investment in the Company's planned G2 Austin U.S. solar cell manufacturing facility. The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Riyadh this week hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Investment to commemorate the U.S. administration's 'America First' program and the Kingdom's commitment to investing in critical U.S. energy infrastructure projects.



“T1's rapid corporate transformation gained momentum during and following the first quarter,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.“Although potential changes to trade policy are creating near-term uncertainties in the merchant sales market for T1 and our developer customers, we are well positioned to manage this sales environment with 1.7 GW of 2025 contracted module offtake coverage, a robust cash and liquidity position, and the continued production and sales ramp up at G1 Dallas. In addition, our plans to establish a vertically integrated U.S. solar value chain, coupled with our domestic content strategy, are generating meaningful interest from customers, prospective capital providers, and industrial partners. As we sprint forward with our key strategic initiatives, we will continue to prioritize value generating opportunities that enhance T1's competitive position as an emerging leader in the U.S. solar and storage markets.”

Highlights of First Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Events



G1 Dallas fully operational following term conversion of construction loan. On April 30th, T1 achieved term conversion of the G1 Dallas construction loan to a $235 million term loan in line with the previously communicated timeline. The conversion of the loan was conditioned upon third-party verification that construction, commissioning, and testing of all G1 Dallas production line equipment was complete. All production lines have been handed over to T1's operations team.



Key additions strengthen T1's leadership team. On April 28th, T1 announced the additions of Andy Munro as Chief Legal Officer and Russell Gold as Executive Vice President of Strategic Communications. Mr. Munro and Mr. Gold bring deep solar energy legal and communications experience to T1's mission to create a vertically integrated, solar plus storage manufacturing and technology leader in the United States.

U.S. tariffs align with T1's strategy to establish an integrated U.S. solar value chain based on high domestic content. On April 4th, T1 published a communication highlighting the potential long-term benefits to T1 from its domestic vertical integration strategy. Although solar industrial and tariff policy uncertainty are creating some near-term headwinds for T1 and utility-scale developers, T1 believes that it is positioned to benefit from public policies that promote U.S. manufacturing, technology transfer, and job creation.



Business Outlook and Guidance



Strong liquidity outlook despite reductions to 2025 to EBITDA guidance. At the low-end of T1's updated 2025 EBITDA guidance range, the Company expects to exit 2025 with a cash and liquidity position of more than $100 million after approximately $70 million of cash debt service. T1's significant liquidity position is supported by 1.5 GW of high-margin customer offtake contracts, the anticipated start of Section 45X Production Tax Credit (“PTC”) monetizations in Q2 or Q3 2025, and the expected roll off of $20 million of legacy annual General & Administrative expenses by 2026 associated with the wind down of T1's legacy European business.



T1 is advancing financing processes for G2 Austin. T1 initiated several capital formation initiatives in parallel during the first quarter to pursue funding for the Company's planned G2 Austin U.S. solar cell facility. The Company is currently advancing a project financing with its consortium of commercial lenders, the monetization of Section 45X PTCs, and possible mezzanine financing options to complement expected customer offtake deposits to reserve G2 capacity.

Update on European Portfolio Optimization. The Company continues to make progress with the wind down of legacy European operations and the European Portfolio Optimization initiative. As personnel-related expenses roll off T1's P&L, cost savings from the wind down should accelerate later in 2025, representing a projected $20 million of General & Administrative costs that will not recur in 2026. T1's Board of Directors is concurrently overseeing the process of potentially harvesting value from legacy European assets, including Giga Arctic, the Customer Qualification Plant, and the Giga Vasa project. Securing access to additional power for these assets is expected to be a key value driver, and T1 will provide additional updates as the process develops.



Q1 2025 Results Overview



T1 Energy reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter 2025 of $17.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $28.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. Net loss from continuing operations was $4.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $11.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. Net loss from discontinued operations was $12.1 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $17.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, T1 had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $51.1 million.



Presentation of First Quarter 2025 Results

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

