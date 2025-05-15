Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025



Total revenues were US$88.8 million, representing an increase of 10.5% year-over-year.



Subscription revenues were US$35.7 million, representing an increase of 7.7% year-over-year.

Live-streaming and other services revenues were US$28.4 million, representing an increase of 66.0% year-over-year.

Cloud computing revenues were US$24.7 million, representing a decrease of 18.0% year-over-year.

Gross profit was US$44.1 million, representing an increase of 2.9% year-over-year, and gross profit margin was 49.7% in the first quarter, compared with 53.3% in the same period of 2024.

Net loss was US$0.9 million in the first quarter, compared with net income of US$3.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income1 was US$0.1 million in the first quarter, compared with non-GAAP net income of US$4.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Diluted loss per ADS was US$0.01 in the first quarter, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS2 were US$0.004 in the first quarter, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.07 in the same period of 2024.

"Our quarterly revenue was in line with our expectations, and we achieved consistent top-line growth of 10.5% year-over-year in total revenues to US$88.8 million in the first quarter of 2025," commented Mr. Jinbo Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei. "Notably, our subscription revenue increased by 7.7% year-over-year, primarily due to intensified efforts in diversifying marketing channels for user acquisition. Additionally, the 79.2% year-over-year growth in revenue from our live-streaming business reflected a recovery and an expansion of our market presence overseas. I believe the result underscores our strategic efforts to adapt to international markets, leveraging localized operation and innovative technologies to meet diverse user preferences.”

"This year will be pivotal for Xunlei, marked by the strategic acquisition of Hupu and proactive exploration of corporate development initiatives aimed at diversifying revenue streams to achieve sustainable growth in both top-line and bottom-line. Supported by our strong capital structure and ample financial liquidity, we remain committed to delivering value to users while harnessing our outstanding technological capabilities and operational expertise to capitalize on AI-driven applications and other new opportunities, and to create long-term value for shareholders," Mr. Li concluded.

F ir st Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were US$88.8 million, representing an increase of 10.5% year-over-year. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to the increased revenues generated from our subscription business and overseas audio live-streaming business.

Revenues from subscription were US$35.7 million, representing an increase of 7.7% year-over-year. The increase in subscription revenues was mainly driven by the increase in the number of subscribers. The number of subscribers was 6.04 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with 5.76 million as of March 31, 2024. The average revenue per subscriber for the first quarter was RMB40.9, compared with RMB39.5 in the same period of 2024. The higher average revenue per subscriber was due to the increased proportion of premium subscribers which have higher average revenue per subscriber.

Revenues from live-streaming and other services were US$28.4 million, representing an increase of 66.0% year-over-year. The increase in live-streaming and other services revenues was mainly due to the increase in revenues from our overseas audio live-streaming businesses.

Revenues from cloud computing were US$24.7 million, representing a decrease of 18.0% year-over-year. The decrease in cloud computing revenues was mainly due to the reduced sales of our cloud computing services and hardware devices as a result of heightened competition, pricing pressure and evolving regulatory environment.

Costs of Revenues

Costs of revenues were US$44.4 million, representing 50.0% of our total revenues, compared with US$37.1 million, or 46.2% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase in costs of revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue-sharing expenses in our overseas audio live-streaming operations, generally in line with the growth in live-streaming and other service revenues.

Bandwidth costs, as included in costs of revenues, were US$26.6 million, representing 30.0% of our total revenues, compared with US$27.1 million, or 33.8% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease in bandwidth costs was primarily due to the reduced sales of our cloud computing services during the quarter, partially offset by the increased usage of Xunlei Cloud as a result of the increased subscribers.

The remaining costs of revenues mainly consisted of costs related to the revenue-sharing costs for our live streaming business and payment handling charges.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was US$44.1 million, representing an increase of 2.9% year-over-year. Gross profit margin was 49.7% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 53.3% in the same period of 2024. The increase in gross profit was mainly driven by the increase in gross profit generated from our overseas audio live-streaming business and subscription business. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly attributable to the decreased gross profit margin of cloud computing business.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$18.7 million, representing 21.1% of our total revenues, compared with US$17.6 million, or 22.0% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increased labor costs incurred during the quarter.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$15.5 million, representing 17.5% of our total revenues, compared with US$10.1 million, or 12.5% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to more marketing expenses incurred during the quarter for our subscription and overseas audio live-streaming businesses as part of our ongoing efforts on user acquisition.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$11.8 million, representing 13.3% of our total revenues, compared with US$11.1 million, or 13.9% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024.

Operating (Loss)/ Income

Operating loss was US$1.9 million, compared with an operating income of US$4.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit margin and the increase in sales and marketing expenses during the quarter, compared with the same period of 2024.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net was US$1.2 million, compared with other income, net of US$0.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to impairment on one of our long-term investments that occurred during the first quarter of 2024.

Net (Loss)/Income and (Loss)/E arnings Per ADS

Net loss was US$0.9 million compared with net income of US$3.6 million in the same period of 2024. The net loss was primarily due to the increase in operating loss, partially offset by the increased other income as discussed above. Non-GAAP net income was US$0.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$4.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Diluted loss per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 was US$0.01, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was US$0.004 in the first quarter, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.07 in the same period of 2024.

Cash Balance

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$274.6 million, compared with US$287.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was mainly due to the first tranche of payment for the acquisition of Hupu, spending on share repurchase and repayment of bank loans during the quarter, partially offset by the net cash inflow from operating activities.

Share Repurchase Program

On June 4, 2024, Xunlei announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a new plan for the repurchase of up to US$20 million of its ADSs or shares over the 12 months that followed. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had spent US$6.5 million on share buybacks under the new share repurchase program, among which US$0.9 million was spent in the first quarter of 2025.

Guidance for the Second Quarter of 202 5

For the second quarter of 2025, Xunlei estimates total revenues to be between US$91 million and US$96 million, and the midpoint of the range represents a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 5.3%. This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this press release, which is subject to change and any change could be material.

