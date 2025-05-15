Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges The Family Of A Former Chemical Plant-Refinery Worker With Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Louisiana To Call The Gori Law Firm-Expect Better Compensation Results

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a former chemical plant or refinery worker who has just learned they have mesothelioma or lung cancer to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to obtain insights about financial compensation. As the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss mesothelioma compensation for an oil refinery or chemical plant worker might exceed a million dollars, and lung cancer compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars.

The group says, "The Gori Law Firm is a national law firm focused on obtaining compensation for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer because of asbestos exposure. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans and their lawyers have decades worth of experience assisting individuals who now have these asbestos exposure cancers. The reason we are so focused on chemical plant and refinery workers in Louisiana with mesothelioma and lung cancer is because these types of workers would have had routine exposure to asbestos prior to the mid-1980s.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana and they are a former chemical plant or refinery worker please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for a conversation about compensation. We are certain you will be glad you did."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.



