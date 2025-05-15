Telangana: MBBS Student At AIIMS Bibinagar Dies By Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) A MBBS student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar allegedly died by suicide, police said on Thursday.

Abhijeet (23) ended his life allegedly by jumping into Pedda Cheruvu lake in Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, about 40 km from Hyderabad.

Police, with the help of expert swimmers, pulled out the body of Abhijeet from the lake and shifted it for autopsy. His two-wheeler, footwear, and phone were found near the lake.

A native of Kerala, he was an MBBS third-year student at AIIMS Bibinagar.

According to police, he had left the hostel on a two-wheeler on Wednesday but did not return even after a long time.

Abhijeet's friends grew suspicious and informed his parents, who alerted the police. His location was found to be near a lake at Bibinagar.

As his two-wheeler and belongings were found near the lake, expert swimmers were called to search for him in the lake. They fished out the body on Thursday.

The reason for his extreme step was not known. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

The Department of Psychiatry of AIIMS Bibinagar had launched a suicide prevention helpline as part of its effort to bring down the number of deaths by suicide.

The authorities had said the suicide prevention helpline was established on the premises of AIIMS as per guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) in establishing crisis lines.

It was announced that the helpline has two levels of response to the callers: first response and escalation. While the first response will be done by trained nursing officers while the psychiatry faculty and clinical psychologists would be part of the escalation process. The suicide call response would follow the three domain models, including active listening, suicide enquiry and safety planning.

Students from various parts of the country enrolled in AIIMS Bibinagar based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results.