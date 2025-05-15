Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Iran in hopes to alien with Trump wishes

2025-05-15 05:59:36
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, as talks carry on amidst what US Leader Donald Trump referred to as a "perilous situation," he said that he hopes Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani can help broker a nuclear deal with Iran.

Mentioning al-Thani during a state supper in Doha, Trump stated that he wishes "you can help me with the Iran situation, because it's a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing," and praises the Qatari President for the help he has been giving as Trump wants to a broker fresh deal.

Trump stated at a supper in Doha held by the Qatari emir. "I hope the Iranian leaders understand that what you're doing, really what you're doing for them is a big favor, your prime minister, your great leader, right here on my left has been helping so much, and they respect them, and they listen to them. They have to get moving. We both understand. They have to make that decision. Is their decision."

