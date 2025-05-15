Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Aims to Reinforce Ties with Hong Kong

2025-05-15 05:46:15
(MENAFN) Kuwait aims to reinforce its partnership with China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) across multiple sectors to enhance bilateral economic and trade ties, according to a Kuwaiti minister on Wednesday.

Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel Al-Askar, Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry, made these comments during a business luncheon with HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee.

He highlighted that the visit by the HKSAR delegation has opened the door for expanded collaboration. The minister expressed hope that this visit will elevate their economic and trade relations to a new level.

"We appreciate Hong Kong's status as a global financial and commercial hub, and we value its unique advantages," he stated. "Kuwait looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Hong Kong in the areas of commerce, industrial technology, and the digital economy, demonstrating both sides' commitment to broadening the scope of collaboration."

Furthermore, the minister reiterated Kuwait’s goal to enhance cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As one of the first Middle Eastern countries to sign a BRI cooperation agreement with China, Kuwait considers the initiative a key platform for boosting trade and economic connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

"This initiative has revived the historic Silk Road and created vast opportunities for expanding supply chains, encouraging investment, improving logistics services, and developing industrial and free zones," he remarked.

