Integrated Therapy Associates Expands Mental Health Services In Wilmington To Address Rising Anxiety And Stress Trends

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to a significant rise in anxiety and stress among residents, Integrated Therapy Associates has expanded its mental health services in Wilmington. The initiative aims to meet growing community needs by increasing access to high-quality therapy, particularly for those seeking anxiety therapy in Wilmington, NC .Recent national and regional data indicate a sharp uptick in mental health challenges, particularly related to anxiety and chronic stress. Wilmington has seen similar trends, driven by economic pressures, health concerns, and social isolation. As a response, Integrated Therapy Associates is making strategic changes to accommodate more clients, offer broader therapeutic modalities, and ensure that those in need can access top therapists in Wilmington, NC .“Our clients are sharing stories that echo what the research is telling us, people are overwhelmed, anxious, and in need of support,” said Dr. Yael Gold, Clinical Founder of Integrated Therapy Associates.“This expansion is about making sure our practice continues to meet Wilmington's needs with compassion, professionalism, and evidence-based care.”The expanded services include greater availability of both in-person and telehealth appointments, additional licensed clinicians joining the practice, and more specialized approaches for stress management in Wilmington, NC . These changes come as part of Integrated Therapy Associates' mission to provide comprehensive and personalized mental health care.Therapists at the practice specialize in evidence-based methods such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Internal Family Systems (IFS), mindfulness-based interventions, and trauma-informed care. The practice works with adults, adolescents, couples, and families navigating anxiety, depression, life transitions, and trauma recovery.By expanding their therapy offerings in Wilmington, Integrated Therapy Associates aims to lower barriers to care and encourage early intervention. Research shows that timely access to mental health support improves outcomes and prevents escalation of more severe issues.“We want people in Wilmington to know they're not alone and that therapy is both accessible and effective,” said Dr. Gold.“Whether you're managing day-to-day stress or facing deeper emotional challenges, we're here to help.”Integrated Therapy Associates is currently accepting new clients and welcomes referrals from primary care physicians, schools, and community organizations.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit

...

