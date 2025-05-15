NIPES Announces 2025 Global Award Winners Honoring Excellence In Science, Engineering, And Innovation

nipes

MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NIPES Global Awards, a groundbreaking international honor recognizing exemplary achievements in engineering, science, innovation, and policy.Marking the first cycle of this annual program, the NIPES Awards spotlight individuals and organizations whose work is shaping the future of sustainable development, advanced technology, and human-centered research across borders.This year's awardees have not only demonstrated technical excellence and thought leadership, but they have also delivered measurable impact across communities, industries, and global research ecosystems.Out of 1,203 nominations received globally, each submission went through a structured four-stage review to ensure merit, objectivity, and excellence:Initial Screening – Confirmation of eligibility and category relevance.Peer Nomination and Review – Assessment by senior fellows and international scholars.Technical Review Committees – Evaluation by panels of experts from academia, industry, and government.Final Endorsement – Selection ratified by the NIPES Awards Committee and Office of the President.🏆 List of 2025 NIPES Global Award Recipients First Cycle1. Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health2. Mr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability3. Mrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation4. Mr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes5. Engr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems6. Engr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability7. Miss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data Analytics8. Dr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & Science9. Mr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation10. Mr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability11. Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics12. Miss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies13. Miss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the Year14. Chinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu – Corporate Partner of the Year15. Mr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation16. Engr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability17. Miss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems18. Mr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green Chemistry19. Dr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the Year20. Dr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation – Corporate Partner of the Year21. Engr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation22. Dr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation23. Mr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation24. Miss Sandra Chioma Anioke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health25. Dr. Olawale Makanjuola – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation26. Dr. Oluwafemi Clement Adeusi – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems27. Mr. Taiwo Agbaje – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies28. Adetomilola Victoria Fafure – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes29. Ayobami Oluwadamilola Ayeni – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems30. Mohammed Yusuf – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes31. Victor Oluwasegun Eniola – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability32. Victor Ojo – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation33. Tolulope Sabainah Aremu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation34. Adaiah Priscillia Soibi-Harry – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthVisit here for more infoAbout NIPESThe National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is a globally recognized body committed to advancing excellence in science, technology, and engineering through research, capacity building, policy dialogue, and international collaboration. The annual NIPES Awards remain a hallmark of distinction in technical and professional excellence.Media ContactNIPES Press Office

