The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

TSC President Addresses Sudanese People on the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr
6th Infantry Division calls on citizens to ignore rumors, confirms full control over El-Fashir
Jaber affirms the government's commitment to facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to El Fasher and the surrounding displaced persons camps.
The Governor of Khartoum inspects the largest seizure of currency counterfeiting machines and weapons in Khartoum locality.
The Justice and Equality Movement condemns the brutal militia shelling of Zamzam IDP camp in El Fasher.
The Arab Teachers' Union condemns the crimes of the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia and calls for its designation as a terrorist organization.
The Head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mission in Sudan visits Khartoum, expresses interest in supporting reconstruction efforts, and visits the SUNA office.
The Sudanese Embassy in Nairobi: The decision to halt the import of Kenyan products has been fully implemented.
The Sudanese community in Somalia celebrates Eid al-Fitr and the victories of the army.
Minawi calls on the Sudanese people to unite and stand behind the armed forces to liberate the country from the defilement of the Janjaweed militia.
The Government of Sudan affirms its continued coordination with UNESCO and Interpol to recover looted cultural property and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.
The bishops of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Sydney congratulate the Armed Forces on their victories and wish a blessed Eid al-Fitr.
The Khartoum Ministry of Education is exploring support for organizations in e-learning.
Freeny discusses with UNICEF child-related issues in the context of war and praises its historical support for them.
