Russia Thwarts School Attack Plots, Arrests Six Suspects
(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia have taken six individuals into custody over suspicions they were plotting armed assaults on schools in Moscow and Tyumen, according to local media reports on Thursday.
The detentions came as part of a broad effort involving preventive measures and public awareness campaigns conducted across the country. These initiatives were designed to combat the spread of extremist ideologies that encourage mass violence and suicide among young people, RIA Novosti cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as stating.
Law enforcement searches of the suspects’ homes turned up items used to make homemade bombs and incendiary devices, various knives, detailed blueprints for planned attacks, and propaganda tied to neo-Nazi and terrorist groups.
Beyond disrupting the alleged plans in Moscow and Tyumen, the FSB reported that the investigation also uncovered similar threats in Kemerovo, Rostov-on-Don, and Yoshkar-Ola.
