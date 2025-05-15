Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Thwarts School Attack Plots, Arrests Six Suspects

Russia Thwarts School Attack Plots, Arrests Six Suspects


2025-05-15 05:25:26
(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia have taken six individuals into custody over suspicions they were plotting armed assaults on schools in Moscow and Tyumen, according to local media reports on Thursday.

The detentions came as part of a broad effort involving preventive measures and public awareness campaigns conducted across the country. These initiatives were designed to combat the spread of extremist ideologies that encourage mass violence and suicide among young people, RIA Novosti cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as stating.

Law enforcement searches of the suspects’ homes turned up items used to make homemade bombs and incendiary devices, various knives, detailed blueprints for planned attacks, and propaganda tied to neo-Nazi and terrorist groups.

Beyond disrupting the alleged plans in Moscow and Tyumen, the FSB reported that the investigation also uncovered similar threats in Kemerovo, Rostov-on-Don, and Yoshkar-Ola.

MENAFN15052025000045017169ID1109552669

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search