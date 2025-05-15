Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Industrial Production Declines by 0.7 Percent in March

2025-05-15 05:24:10
(MENAFN) UK industrial production declined by 0.7% in March compared to the previous month, surpassing analysts' expectations for a 0.6% drop, according to official figures released Thursday.

This downturn followed a revised increase of 1.7% in February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The monthly decrease was primarily due to reduced activity in manufacturing, which fell 0.8%, along with drops in mining and quarrying (1.2%) and electricity and gas supply (0.7%).

"The increase in manufacturing output during Quarter 1 2025 saw rises in 10 of its 13 subsectors," the ONS said.

"The largest of the seven negative contributions to manufacturing output in March 2025 came from similar-sized decreases in 'computer, electronic and optical products' (down 8.4%) and 'basic pharmaceutical products' (down 5.8%); this is mainly a fallback, following strength from both subsectors during February 2025, when they increased by 9.8% and 4.4%, respectively," it noted.

Despite the monthly decline, production output rose 1.1% over the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

Year-on-year, production in March dropped by 0.7%, performing slightly better than the projected 0.9% decline.

