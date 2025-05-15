Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Taiwan Tracks Unprecedented Chinese Military Operations

Taiwan Tracks Unprecedented Chinese Military Operations


2025-05-15 05:20:55
(MENAFN) Taiwan reported Thursday that it has been closely monitoring Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels around its territory over the past 48 hours.

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed it tracked 29 Chinese military aircraft sorties, nine naval ships, and two additional vessels, according to a news agency.

Of these, 18 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan’s northern and southwestern Air Defense Zone.

In response, Taiwan deployed fighter jets, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to observe Chinese movements.

Beijing has not yet commented on the reports.

Since September 2020, Taiwan’s defense ministry noted that China has been increasingly using gray zone tactics, subtly ramping up military activity around Taiwan without direct confrontation.

Gray zone tactics aim to achieve security goals without major force escalation.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan maintains its stance on independence.

MENAFN15052025000045017169ID1109552603

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search