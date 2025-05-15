403
Taiwan Tracks Unprecedented Chinese Military Operations
(MENAFN) Taiwan reported Thursday that it has been closely monitoring Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels around its territory over the past 48 hours.
The Ministry of National Defense confirmed it tracked 29 Chinese military aircraft sorties, nine naval ships, and two additional vessels, according to a news agency.
Of these, 18 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan’s northern and southwestern Air Defense Zone.
In response, Taiwan deployed fighter jets, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to observe Chinese movements.
Beijing has not yet commented on the reports.
Since September 2020, Taiwan’s defense ministry noted that China has been increasingly using gray zone tactics, subtly ramping up military activity around Taiwan without direct confrontation.
Gray zone tactics aim to achieve security goals without major force escalation.
China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan maintains its stance on independence.
