43Rd Annual March Of Dimes Gourmet Gala Raises $1.5 Million For Moms And Babies

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, 52 Members of Congress participated in the 43rd Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. This spirited, bipartisan cook-off brought lawmakers together to serve their signature dishes to more than 650 guests and esteemed local chefs-raising over $1.5 million to support healthy pregnancies and strong babies across the country.

In addition to the cook-off, the gala highlighted the inspiring story of the Bernardo family. Just 26 weeks pregnant, Jennifer Bernardo was rushed to the hospital with complications, leading to the preterm birth of her twins by emergency Cesarean delivery. Her son weighed just two pounds, and her daughter one pound, eleven ounces. Both babies spent over four months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)-a journey filled with daily challenges and small victories. Their story underscores the impact of March of Dimes' work, which includes supporting families with babies in intensive care, improving access to care, advancing research, and advocating for the health of all moms and babies.

"The March of Dimes Gourmet Gala is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together, especially on behalf of moms and babies," said Cindy Rahman, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "This event brings heart and purpose to every plate. We're incredibly thankful to our Congressional Chefs, generous sponsors, and supporters who continue to advance our mission."

A panel of acclaimed chefs from the Washington, DC area judged this year's Congressional cook-off, including:



Chef Robbie Meltzer of José Andrés Group

Chef Yuan Tang of Rooster & Owl

Chefs Gabe and Katherine Thompson of Thompson Italian Chef Massimo Vicidomini of RPM Italian

Winning dishes and Representatives were honored in the following categories :



Easiest Preparation – Rep. Bob Latta and Dr. Marcia Latta (R-Ohio), Scrumptious Peach Crisp

Hometown Hero – Rep. Rick Allen and Mrs. Robin Allen (R-Ga.), The Masters Pimento Cheese

Healthiest Recipe – Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), Trinidad Curry Chicken and Rice

Judge's Choice – Rep. Adrian Smith and Mrs. Andrea McDaniel Smith (R-Neb.), Pork Ribs

Best Presentation – Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), Cream of Crab Soup People's Choice – Rep. Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Gruyere Rounds Appetizer

The 2025 Gourmet Gala finance co-chairs were Austin Burnes, Danielle Burr and Whitney VanMeter. Honorary co-chairs included:



Sen. Katie Britt and Mr. Wesley Britt (R-Ala.)

Sen. Chris Coons and Mrs. Annie Coons (D-Del.)

Rep. Madeleine Dean and Mr. PJ Cunnane (D-Pa.) Rep. August Pfluger and Mrs. Camille Pfluger (R-Texas)

March of Dimes is deeply grateful to the more than 100 sponsors who made this year's event possible, including Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Chevron, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, NACDS Foundation, and P&G/Pampers.

The success of this year's event underscores the continued dedication of March of Dimes and its partners to improving the health of all moms and babies. To learn more about the March of Dimes Gourmet Gala, visit marchofdimes/gourmetgala .

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes or nacersano for more information.

