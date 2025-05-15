Live View Of Sleeping Beauty Castle For The 70Th Celebration At Disneyland Resort In Southern California
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Zoom link to live feed
Description:
. Live look at Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California
. Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration officially begins Friday, May 16, 2025
ANAHEIM, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration begins tomorrow, May 16, 2025, for a limited time, honoring seven decades of The Happiest Place on Earth with festivities across the resort. Guests can "celebrate happy" with new entertainment, colorful décor, specialty food and beverages, merchandise and more. The fun kicks off in advance of the resort's official anniversary on July 17.
The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration entertainment will inspire guests to sing along and dance. "Paint the Night" parade makes a comeback to Disneyland Park, featuring more than a million LED lights. At Disney California Adventure Park, the all-new nighttime spectacular "World of Color Happiness!" is inspired by Walt Disney's words from the opening day dedication of Disneyland: "To all who come to this happy place... welcome!" Additional entertainment highlights include the return of the daytime parade, "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!", and the nighttime spectacular, "Wondrous Journeys."
The entire resort will be decorated in bold blue, magenta and purple colors with golden accents. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and some of their pals are dressed in colorful, new outfits for the celebration. More than 70 new themed food and beverage items will be available during the celebration. Multiple merchandise collections will be released, offering something for all ages and a variety of styles.
About the Disneyland Resort
Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland .
