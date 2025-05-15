Foley Elevates Leadership To Drive Innovation And Customer Success In The Saas Industry

HARTFORD, Conn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley, a pioneering provider of advanced DOT compliance, hiring, screening, and onboarding software solutions, is excited to announce significant leadership additions aimed at accelerating growth and enhancing customer success. Adam Bambrough has been appointed as Vice President of Customer Success, Kevin Donovan as Vice President of Sales, and Bobby Schmidt has been promoted to Vice President of Growth.

Empowering customers with strategic leadership

"These strategic appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to becoming a leading vertical SaaS provider," said Joel Sitak, president and CEO of Foley. "By strengthening our leadership team, we are better positioned to empower our customers to tackle their most pressing business challenges, from streamlining hiring processes to enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing risks within their driver workforce."

Adam Bambrough: Vice President, Customer Success

Adam Bambrough brings over 15 years of customer success leadership to Foley. His career has seen him in pivotal roles at Bitly, Brand Watch, and Zignal Labs, where he honed his expertise in customer success strategy, revenue retention, and growth. Most recently, Adam served as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Success at ForgeRock. At Foley, Adam will lead the Customer Success team, focusing on building strong, long-term relationships with clients to ensure their ongoing success in compliance, risk mitigation, and data visibility.

Kevin Donovan: Vice President, Sales

Kevin Donovan joins Foley with a proven record of expanding sales teams and driving revenue in rapidly growing markets. At OnBoard, Kevin played a crucial role in boosting revenue by introducing a vertical-market sales strategy and implementing robust sales training and processes. His experience at EverC and as SVP, Global Sales at Autotask, where he significantly increased revenue, highlights his proficiency in both high-velocity and enterprise sales approaches. Kevin's deep knowledge of go-to-market strategies, sales, process engineering, and organizational growth will be instrumental in leading Foley's transformative software expansion.

Bobby Schmidt: Vice President, Growth

Bobby Schmidt's promotion to Vice President of Growth is a recognition of his exceptional leadership and dedication to progress. Bobby has been instrumental in establishing three foundational pillars: Demand Generation, Revenue Operations, and Business Development. Under Bobby's direction, Foley is poised to make a significant impact on new customer acquisition, partnerships, and existing client acceleration, while modernizing Foley's brand as a leading vertical SaaS company.

A Commitment to Automated Risk Mitigation

These new leadership appointments demonstrate Foley's dedication to minimizing risk, automating federal compliance processes, and driving technological growth in the transportation sectors. With a 30-year history of providing innovative software solutions, Foley remains dedicated to helping employers with commercial drivers navigate the complex landscape of DOT compliance, hiring, screening, and onboarding, as well as data monitoring.

About Foley

Foley has been a trusted provider of leading-edge software solutions for DOT compliance, hiring, screening, and onboarding, as well as data monitoring, for over three decades. Our mission is to proactively reduce risk and ensure that employers with commercial drivers comply with federal regulations.

