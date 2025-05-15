New Dime Seal Sets Benchmarks For Digital Health Products

Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Elevance Health collaborate to evaluate and elevate digital health software products

BOSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Elevance Health have teamed up to simplify identifying trustworthy digital health products. The "DiMe Seal" (launched last year) is awarded to digital health software products (DHSPs) based on an assessment of usability, privacy and security, and evidence. This collaboration allows us to further assess DHSPs with a clinical component. Elevance Health will provide a clinical evidence assessment. DiMe will award its distinguished "DiMe Seal" to DHSPs that meet all its evaluation requirements.

Each benchmark reflects a core value that users, healthcare providers, and payers expect from a trusted product. Annual reviews will ensure ongoing compliance with the latest industry standards and guidelines.

With over 350,000 health apps available, including more than 30,000 for clinicians and healthcare administrators, it is increasingly difficult to identify high-quality, trustworthy options. A consumer-focused approach is needed to drive robust adoption of healthcare technologies. The DiMe Seal addresses this challenge by recognizing DHSPs that meet rigorous standards and are most likely to improve health outcomes.

Elevance Health's clinical evidence assessment is anchored in the Evidence DEFINED framework, created through a collaboration led by DiMe in 2023, to help payers and other organizations quickly determine the clinical value of digital health products.

"To improve health outcomes at scale, it is critical for the digital health industry to move in an evidence-based direction. Elevance Health is proud to lead in the clinical evaluation of digital health software products," said Jordan Silberman, MD, PhD, Director of Clinical Analytics & Research, Elevance Health. "Strategic partnerships and responsible innovation are essential for fostering trust in these products among individuals and their care teams."

"Clinical evidence assessment is often lengthy and costly. By embedding this critical component into the DiMe Seal process, we help developers address clinical needs and validate their products' value," said Doug Mirsky, Vice President, Digital Medicine Society. "With Elevance Health's rigorous clinical assessment, it becomes simpler for health systems, clinicians, and users to adopt effective new technologies."

To start the process to obtain a DiMe Seal, or to learn more, click here .

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.

