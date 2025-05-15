Nagarro Releases Audited FY 2024 And Unaudited Q1 2025 Results, Confirms Existing Guidance For 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
mEUR
|
|
mEUR
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
972.0
|
|
912.1
|
|
6.6% YoY
7.2% YoY in constant currency
|
Gross profit (current method)
|
|
295.8
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gross profit (previous method)
|
|
253.9
|
|
235.7
|
|
7.7% YoY
|
Gross margin (current method)
|
|
30.4 %
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gross margin (previous method)
|
|
26.1 %
|
|
25.8 %
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
147.5
|
|
126.1
|
|
16.9% YoY
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
13.8 %
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
134.1
|
|
118.6
|
|
13.1% YoY
|
EBIT
|
|
96.7
|
|
83.2
|
|
16.3% YoY
|
Net profit
|
|
49.2
|
|
49.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The summarized table for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, is as follows:
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
mEUR
|
|
mEUR
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
246.9
|
|
238.3
|
|
3.6% YoY
2.4% YoY in constant currency
|
Gross profit
|
|
75.5
|
|
73.6
|
|
2.6% YoY
|
Gross margin
|
|
30.6 %
|
|
30.9 %
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
30.2
|
|
39.2
|
|
Negative 22.8% YoY
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
16.4 %
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
33.0
|
|
36.0
|
|
Negative 8.2% YoY
|
EBIT
|
|
24.1
|
|
26.6
|
|
Negative 9.5% YoY
|
Net profit
|
|
11.2
|
|
16.6
|
|
Negative 32.2% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagarro SE will hold its analyst and investors meeting as a video call to discuss FY 2024 and Q1 2025 on May 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm CEST (4:00 am PT / 6:00 am CT / 7:00 am ET / 12:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm GST / 4:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm SGT / 8:00 pm JST).
Nagarro SE will hold its retail investors call to discuss FY 2024 and Q1 2025 on May 15, 2025, at 2:30 pm CEST (5:30 am PT / 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST / 4:30 pm GST / 6:00 pm IST / 8:30 pm SGT / 9:30 pm JST).
To attend, please register in advance at
About Nagarro
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs around 17,500 people in 39 countries. For more information, please visit .
(FRA: NA9) (ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)
For inquiries, please contact [email protected] .
Logo:WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment