Amagi appoints industry veteran Emma Whitmore to head EMEA sales

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has appointed Emma Whitmore as its new Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA. Emma brings over two decades of experience in strategic leadership roles across the media and technology landscape, with a focus on partner-led growth, customer-centric innovation, and industry collaboration.

Emma's appointment marks a milestone as Amagi aims to strengthen its customer base across Europe and the Middle East. Last year, Amagi acquired Tellyo, which creates and produces engaging live events and social media content, and business expansion in Europe. These developments underscore Amagi's intent to deliver cloud-native solutions to content owners, broadcasters, and streaming platforms throughout EMEA.

“I'm excited to join at a time of rapid growth and innovation across EMEA. This is a unique opportunity to work even more closely with our customers, expand our local presence, and ensure we're delivering solutions that truly reflect the needs of today's broadcasters and content owners,” said Emma Whitmore, SVP of Sales, EMEA at Amagi.

Emma's appointment comes when cloud-first strategies are becoming more relevant to broadcasters and content owners across EMEA, particularly in live sports, news, and entertainment domains. Emma, in this role, will be part of the global sales organization and will report to Dan Marshall, EVP, Global SaaS Sales, as she continues to work closely with partners in the region to deliver efficient, scalable solutions that align with evolving operational needs.

“Emma brings a combination of deep industry expertise and focus on execution,” said Dan Marshall, EVP, Global SaaS Sales.“As we continue scaling across EMEA, her leadership will be pivotal in expanding our regional impact, strengthening partner relationships, and delivering even greater value to our customers.”

Emma Whitmore also contributes to innovation initiatives such as the UK Government's Future of TV working group, is on the Digital TV Group Council, and was an integral part of one of the TM Forum Catalyst projects, which focused on sustainability in the media ecosystem. She is a passionate mentor and advocate for women across the sector and serves as a school governor and youth hockey coach.

Sri Hari Thirunavukkarasu, who led sales for Amagi in the EMEA region for over a decade, will be relocating to the company headquarters in India to drive strategic initiatives at the CEO's office.“It has been a memorable stint building the Amagi footprint in Europe, and working very closely with customers to drive cloud adoption and business transformation,” said Sri Hari.“With the appointment of a seasoned industry professional like Emma, I am fully confident that our customers and partners in the region are in good hands and will benefit from her customer-first approach.”

Emma, along with other key leadership team members of Amagi, will be attending the MPTS Show 2025 from May 14-15, 2025. You may book your meeting with Amagi here .

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy® award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, multiple playout chains, and channel deliveries on its platform in over 200 countries. Amagi has a presence in Bengaluru, Łódź, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zagreb.

